NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers still plan on trading star QB Jimmy Garoppolo before start of 2022 season

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the San Francisco 49ers still have plans to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before the 2022 season.

Sources have spoken to Breer, saying that while San Francisco have been tolerant, they've had an open line of communication with the quarterback's camp over the last couple of months, with both parties being of the mind to be flexible in finding the ideal situation for Garoppolo.

This flexibility incorporates the possible renegotiation of Garoppolo's final year of contract worth almost $25 million to make the move easier.

General manager John Lynch and the 49ers were anticipating that the end of quarterback Deshaun Watson's situation with the Houston Texans, the circumstances of Russell Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks, and the state of affairs concerning Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers would create a trade market for Garoppolo. Still, such moves didn't shift the quarterback market.

The Texans traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns, Wilson was moved by Seattle to the Denver Broncos, and Rodgers re-signed with the Packers.

Although teams are still likely to join the quarterback market for the San Francisco signal-caller, the 30-year-old is currently recovering from shoulder surgery this offseason. Garoppolo cannot prove to viable suitors that he's in good physical condition and can play until July.

Last season, Garoppolo started 15 games for San Francisco, throwing for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His passing yards placed him in the top 15 in the league in 2021.

Jimmy Garoppolo and his time with the 49ers

Garoppolo joined San Francisco via trade with the New England Patriots in October 2017 in exchange for a second-round draft pick.

He led the franchise to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 season and the NFC Conference Championship game twice.

The second-round pick of the Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft has started 45 regular-season games for the 49ers the last five seasons.

San Francisco could be looking to second-year quarterback Trey Lance as their franchise quarterback, and we'll see where Garoppolo will end up when the 2022 season starts.

