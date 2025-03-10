49ers linebacker depth in question with $16,400,000 LB likely heading to market

The San Francisco 49ers' hopes of having a bounce-back season in 2025 are expected to be dealt a massive blow in the form of Dre Greenlaw's loss. The linebacker, whose contract with the team expired at the end of the 2024 season, is set to test free agency, and the 49ers reportedly do not have the means to bring him back.

According to Albert Breer, the 27-year-old who tore his ACL in San Francisco's gutwrenching loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 and was limited to only two appearances last season is expected to leave the team. In his free agency forecast, the NFL insider wrote:

"The San Francisco 49ers would like to keep Dre Greenlaw—but there’s some doubt they’ll be able to since he played well enough in limited action coming back from a torn Achilles to drum up a real market."

Breer added that due to the dearth of quality linebackers in the market, Greenlaw, who spent the last two campaigns with the 49ers on a two-year, $16.4 million contract, could receive offers that range as high as $8.5 million per season:

"Among the available linebackers, he has a pretty solid skill set, and is still just 27 years old coming off his second contract. He should land right around what Derrick Barnes got (three years, $25.5 million) in Detroit."

Greenlaw was a starter in each of his two seasons in San Francisco and played a critical role in helping the team win the NFC in the 2023 season. His exit will leave the 49ers with a hole in their linebacker's unit, which is also set to lose De'Vondre Campbell to free agency.

49ers could add Joey Bosa to replace Dre Greenlaw

The 49ers could instantly fill the hole that Dre Greenlaw's exit leaves by signing veteran free agent Joey Bosa. The Los Angeles Chargers released the linebacker after eight years with the franchise to save $25.3 million in cap space.

He's now free to sign with any team he wishes to play for, and San Francisco is reportedly on top of his wishlist as it'd give him the opportunity to play alongside his brother, Nick Bosa.

According to the San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami, the team and the five-time Pro Bowler are expected to reach an agreement once free agency commences on Monday:

"Meanwhile, I've heard Joey Bosa and 49ers are having good conversations and this feels like it's headed toward a deal. Nothing is done, but the Bosa brothers want to be together and probably will get there this year. Which likely means this will be a moderate deal + incentives."

Expand Tweet

The 49ers will have to move swiftly, as the Miami Dolphins are also reportedly interested in signing the veteran. However, as things stand, the Bosa brothers will get to fulfill their longstanding goal of teaming up in the NFL.

