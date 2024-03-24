49ers news and rumors: San Fran makes decision on Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk's future has been the subject of much discussion as the NFL's free agency period rolls on.

Aiyuk is in the last year of his contract, which will pay him $14 million APY and give the 49ers a $14 million cap hit. The thought is to get a deal done for the receiver.

But things haven't been going smoothly. There were reports of a possible trade to send the star receiver out of the Bay Area.

But now, we have news that the franchise and Aiyuk are in discussion to get a deal done. It will keep Brandon in San Francisco for the 2024 season and beyond.

Aiyuk has come of age as an NFL receiver over the last two seasons, surpassing 1,000 yards and having eight and seven touchdowns, respectively.

Aiyuk has never had fewer than 56 receptions, 748 yards and five touchdowns in his four seasons. He has been a beacon of consistency for Kyle Shanahan's offense.

With his future in limbo, Aiyuk is looking to get paid. And the 49ers seem equally bullish about getting a shiny new contract for their star receiver.

Brandon Aiyuk: A key piece of 49ers offense

Part of one of the best offenses in football last season, Aiyuk formed a formidable receiving room with Deedo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.

Despite all the star power around him, Aiyuk managed seven games over 100 yards. And 15 times, he had six or more receptions in a game. So, despite the talent around him, Aiyuk still found plenty of the ball.

All that equaled a career-high in yards (1,342) and yards per game (83.9), as he was made a second-team All-Pro for his efforts.

With Aiyuk's talent, the 49ers have to get a deal done. And with spotrac.com's market value for the receiver being $24 million APY, it will not be a cheap exercise for the 49ers front office.

But a deal should get done. It just might take some time, but there appears to be a want from both sides to get this flushed out rather quickly.