49ers OC makes his feelings clear on $8,410,000 QB's chance at starter role amid Brock Purdy contract drama

The San Francisco 49ers may be starting a transitional period. They have lost multiple starters, especially on the defense; and they still have yet to reach an agreement on an extension with current franchise quarterback Brock Purdy.
Amidst all the uncertainty, new-for-2025 offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak believes Mac Jones, who signed a one-year, $8.41-million deal during the initial free-agency wave, can eventually work his way back to a starting spot. He told the team's Sports Illustrated insider Grant Cohn during Friday's minicamp:
"Mac’s a really good thrower. He stands in the pocket, he's a strong guy and he's really smart. And so he’s got a lot of traits that we like for a starting quarterback... We saw the same things in Jacksonville that we loved about him as a college prospect, and that really excites us. And he's doing a great job."
In other position-related news, the 49ers signed Kurtis Rourke to a four-year, $4.3-million contract on the same day. Like Purdy, the Indiana alum was drafted in the seventh round.
About him, The Athletic's Dane Brugler had written:
"Rourke is a good-sized pocket passer who will push the ball downfield when everything stays on schedule, but his average mobility will be tough to mask against NFL defenses. He is a potential Aidan O'Connell-level backup, if he stays healthy."
Brock Purdy wants to learn truth about weaknesses, says 49ers OC
In a Wednesday press conference, Klay Kubiak had a surprisingly complex question about the issue of the 49ers extending Brock Purdy:
"Brock’s been great. Brock has almost three full seasons, like two and a half full seasons of tape now where he can really look at his cutups and look at his games over that time period and just kind of study himself and see where he has gotten better, where he needs to continue to get better."
He continued:
"He’s a great student of himself. He wants to study himself, he wants to see where he can improve, he wants to be told the truth about what we think about how he can improve. And so he’s had a great offseason so far. It’s kind of what we expect from (him)."
The team's OTAs will begin on May 27 and last until June 5. Mandatory Minicamp will be on June 10 and 11.
