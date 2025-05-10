49ers OC makes his feelings clear on $8,410,000 QB's chance at starter role amid Brock Purdy contract drama

The San Francisco 49ers may be starting a transitional period. They have lost multiple starters, especially on the defense; and they still have yet to reach an agreement on an extension with current franchise quarterback Brock Purdy.

Ad

Amidst all the uncertainty, new-for-2025 offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak believes Mac Jones, who signed a one-year, $8.41-million deal during the initial free-agency wave, can eventually work his way back to a starting spot. He told the team's Sports Illustrated insider Grant Cohn during Friday's minicamp:

"Mac’s a really good thrower. He stands in the pocket, he's a strong guy and he's really smart. And so he’s got a lot of traits that we like for a starting quarterback... We saw the same things in Jacksonville that we loved about him as a college prospect, and that really excites us. And he's doing a great job."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In other position-related news, the 49ers signed Kurtis Rourke to a four-year, $4.3-million contract on the same day. Like Purdy, the Indiana alum was drafted in the seventh round.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

About him, The Athletic's Dane Brugler had written:

"Rourke is a good-sized pocket passer who will push the ball downfield when everything stays on schedule, but his average mobility will be tough to mask against NFL defenses. He is a potential Aidan O'Connell-level backup, if he stays healthy."

Brock Purdy wants to learn truth about weaknesses, says 49ers OC

In a Wednesday press conference, Klay Kubiak had a surprisingly complex question about the issue of the 49ers extending Brock Purdy:

Ad

"Brock’s been great. Brock has almost three full seasons, like two and a half full seasons of tape now where he can really look at his cutups and look at his games over that time period and just kind of study himself and see where he has gotten better, where he needs to continue to get better."

Ad

He continued:

"He’s a great student of himself. He wants to study himself, he wants to see where he can improve, he wants to be told the truth about what we think about how he can improve. And so he’s had a great offseason so far. It’s kind of what we expect from (him)."

The team's OTAs will begin on May 27 and last until June 5. Mandatory Minicamp will be on June 10 and 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.