"49ers are very overrated" - Ex-Eagles scout rubbishes Brock Purdy and Co.'s playoff hopes after tough Seahawks loss 

Former Philadelphia Eagles scout John Middlekauff lambasted the San Francisco 49ers as an "overrated" team after Brock Purdy and Co. lost to the Seattle Seahawks this week to fall back to a 0.500 record.

Not only that, but San Francisco is currently at the bottom of the division, even though they have the same record as Los Angeles and Seattle. Speaking on the "3-and-out Podcast" on Monday, he said:

"The 49ers are very, very overrated, and they're dead last in the NFC West. Dead last," Middlekauff said. "They've lost to all three teams in the NFC West. All three teams, pretty sure. Last year, when they were the number one seat, went to Super Bowl. They went five and one in the division, but it was week 18 when they rested all their starters."

Middlekauff said that the reason they were so good last year was because they did not have any major injuries to contend with and always had their starters available. He also mentioned that they are losing the psychological edge against their divisional rivals by failing to win matchups that they have previously dominated.

"They dominated their division, and now they've lost to the Cardinals. They've lost the Rams, and they lost one of the worst games you'll ever see today. Geno Smith, who they had owned, coming in today, drove right down the field for a touchdown," he added.

Former Eagles scout makes bold 49ers prediction after Brock Purdy loses against Seahawks

John Middlekauff also listed some of the injuries that the 49ers have had this year. George Kittle was absent and Deebo Samuel was not at his best against the Seahawks. Nick Bosa was also banged up and the former Philadelphia Eagles scout said that there are too many problems for San Francisco to surmount.

"George Kittle didn't play. He's got some injury, I guess, hurt his hamstring, kind of random at the end of the week. Nick Bosa hurt his other hip, and yeah, Deebo Samuel looks kind of average, so they got problems, but they're not going to the playoffs this year. It's just, it's just not their year," Middlekauff said.

He then went on to make a bold prediction that the 49ers will miss the playoffs this year after making the Super Bowl in 2023. That is quite a statement to make because they are one game behind the 6-4 Cardinals and a couple of games going the other way would put them atop the NFC West.

It will not be easy but it does not seem likely that Brock Purdy will be downing tools anytime soon.

