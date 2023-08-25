‘49ers are overrated’: Plaxico Burress refuses to put faith in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and co.

The San Francisco 49ers are viewed as a Super Bowl contender in the upcoming season as the team made it to the NFC Championship game last campaign. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has the offense to make a push, but one former NFL player says otherwise.

Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress appeared on "The Carton Show" on FS1. Burress talked about San Francisco and said that he thinks the team is overrated:

"I'll go on the record and say, I think the San Francisco 49ers are overrated.

"The Seahawks have a chance to win the division. We haven't seen Brock Purdy go through any adversity. What happens if the 49ers lose 2-3 games in a row, what's going to be his mentality moving forward?"

Brock Purdy beat out Sam Darnold and Trey Lance to become the starting quarterback for San Francisco this season. Purdy started five regular-season games last season with San Francisco.

He threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions, finishing third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. The final pick in last year's NFL draft has some help in the backfield with Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey joined the team following a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers six games into the 2022 season.

In the remaining 11 games, McCaffrey rushed for 746 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 464 yards and four touchdowns in the passing game.

When will the 49ers face the Seahawks in the 2023 season?

The 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will face off twice in the 2023 season, with their first matchup in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football in Seattle. Two weeks later, the Seahawks will travel to Levi's Stadium to face San Francisco.

Purdy and San Francisco swept quarterback Geno Smith and Seattle in the regular season in 2022.

Both teams made the playoffs as San Francisco won the division with a 13-4 record while Seattle made the Wild Card round with a 9-8 mark. The Seahawks were defeated by San Francisco in that Wild Card round.

The NFC West will likely run through either San Francisco or Seattle, which could also be the case for the NFC playoffs this upcoming season.

