49ers owner addresses whether he’s needed to get involved in Brock Purdy’s lengthy negotiation

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is up next for a big contract extension. Purdy is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal this season, and the expectation is that he and the Niners will reach a new deal before the season starts.

The 49ers' CEO, Jed York, spoke about the ongoing contract negotiations between the team and Purdy. He said that they knew from the middle of last season that he was their future at quarterback, says the two aren't 'far off' on a deal.

York said:

"We want to make sure that Brock is a long term partner. We want to make sure that he's a part of our team for a long time. And it's a decision. I don't know exactly when we made it, but it was somewhere in the middle of the season, knowing that you can start negotiating at the end of the third year, and it's like, all right, He's our guy."

"It's not conversations that I'm having, right? Like, I've seen Brock a few times at the facility. Like, everything is great. Everything is cordial. And again, like he's got to make a decision of what he wants to do. Like, well, I don't think we're that far apart."

Since being named Mr.Irrelevant as the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Brock Purdy has gone 23-12 in three regular seasons as the 49ers' starter while completing 67.5% of passes, throwing for 9,518 yards, 64 touchdowns and 27 interceptions, and holds a 4-2 postseason record.

The San Francisco 49ers lost many key pieces this offseason, paving the way for a Brock Purdy extension

Deebo Samuel during the Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

According to overthecap.com, the San Francisco 49ers currently have $38 million in cap space for this season. Looking ahead to next season, they have $55.9 million.

Before reaching an extension with Brock Purdy, the team made (and didn't make) many moves that will allow them to reach a lucrative extension with the ascending quarterback.

The team traded away wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and traded running back Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings. Additionally, they released Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Javon Hargrave.

Other players that left the team in free agency include: Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Charvarius Ward, Jaylon Moore, Aaron Banks, Rock Ya-Sin, and many others. The team is also exploring the option of trading wide recevier Brandon Aiyuk.

One would think the departure of many key 49ers players this offseason has to do with them getting ready to pay Brock Purdy.

