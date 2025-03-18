49ers projected to get 6’4”, 332lbs star to protect Brock Purdy in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft

Giving Brock Purdy more time to throw the football could be the biggest thing the San Francisco 49ers want to fix ahead of next season. According to NFL analyst Mel Kiper, the team hopes to resolve that issue in the draft. In his mock draft on Tuesday, Kiper has the Niners selecting Armand Membou out of Missouri as the 11th overall pick.

If Membou is available at No. 11, Kiper believes his versatility would be hard for San Francisco to pass up.

“Membou is my top-ranked tackle in the class, and I see him sliding in on the right side, where he started 30 games in college," Kiper wrote. "He also could play guard at a high level early in his career, however, then transition to left tackle down the road.”

Last season, Membou was named to the second-team All-SEC but didn’t play in the team’s Music City Bowl victory over Iowa. He was born in Missouri, although his parent are originally from Cameroon.

The NFL Network praised Membou’s body control and poise in pass sets, while his athleticism and agility allow him to stay connected to rushers. He tends to get outreached and separated by long edge-setters, but he plays with an edge and is outstanding at sifting through moving bodies, which is part of what makes him one of the highest-rated prospects at his position.

49ers need to help on the offensive line

This offseason, San Francisco lost guard Aaron Banks, who joined the Green Bay Packers, while offensive tackle Jaylon Moore is now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

There’s not a lot of help for them at the position, so a versatile blocker with experience at several positions should be a big benefit. In 2024, Brock Purdy took a career-high 31 sacks and had a career-low completion percentage of 65.9.

A lot of talent is leaving the 49ers, including Dre Greenlaw, Deebo Samuel, Charvarius Ward and Javon Hargrave. Numerous positions need to be addressed.

However, they have huge weapons in the backfield like Christian McCaffrey, and great pass-catchers such as George Kittle and Jauan Jennings. Kyle Shanahan is one of the brightest and most innovative offensive minds in the NFL but none of that matters if his quarterback can’t get the ball off or if oncoming pass rushers disrupt his timing.

Armand Membou has plenty of potential and could help San Francisco return to the playoffs next season.

