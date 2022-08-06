WATCH: 49ers rookie delivers insane Stone Cold Stunner to teammate during practice 

The 2022 NFL season is just a month away, and the San Francisco 49ers are excited. The Hall of Fame game was Thursday evening and most teams kick off their preseason fixtures next Sunday. Everyone is working hard to get back to full fitness.

For fans keeping tabs on training camps, the offseason is also a place for some entertainment. San Francisco duo Nick Zakelj and Sam Schlueter were recently spotted performing for the fans.

In the short clip below, rookie Nick Zakelj can be seen hyping up the spectators on the sidelines. Next, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's entrance theme starts playing. While Nick was busy imitating Stone Cold, fellow rookie Schlueter joined from the back. He took the position on the field, allowing Zakelj to hit him with Austin's finisher, the "Stunner," which was quickly followed by the pin.

The rookie can thereafter be seen doing the Texas Rattlesnake's popular beer bash celebration, albeit with waterbottles. Fans can be seen cheering for the duo for their performance. The show undoubtedly impressed star tight end George Kittle, a known fan of WWE.

Zakelj and Schlueter, both rookies for the upcoming season, will be striving to showcase their best attributes. Both are hoping to make the final 53-man squad when the season commences.

The San Francisco 49ers will look to build upon last season's playoff run

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Last season, the 49ers managed to reach the NFC Conference Championship game. They were beaten 20-17 by eventual Super Bowl winners the Los Angeles Rams. Their playoff run saw them beat the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, both away from home.

With the 2022 NFL season fast approaching, San Francisco have some work to do. Especially considering they are looking to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after five seasons. Garoppolo had his best season in 2019, when he recorded 3,978 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. That season, the 49ers won the NFC championship before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

The 30-year-old's exit will see head coach Kyle Shanahan promote youngster Trey Lance to a starting role. Lance, 22, was drafted as the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He ended up making two starts with a 1-1 record, throwing for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Being thrust into a starting role in only his second season could potentially backfire. Particularly if San Francisco starts poorly.

𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 @TheSFNiners #49ers defensive line working the tip drill during individual period #49ers defensive line working the tip drill during individual period https://t.co/hD7YVpcSPm

We will see how they get on when the season kicks off next month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far