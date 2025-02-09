49ers rumors: Brock Purdy could bag more than Trevor Lawrence's $55,000,000 salary with new contract

The San Francisco 49ers have a lot of intriguing decisions to make this offseason and a lot of the other decisions depend on what they do with Brock Purdy and his contract. In an article on Saturday, ESPN's Dan Graziano discussed the potential of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback's new contract as he is officially eligible for an extension.

However, depending who you ask can decide which side has leverage right now.

"Some point out that he has a case to be paid at least as much as the $55 million that Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence makes annually... Others point out that the Niners have leverage in their ability to franchise-tag Purdy in 2026 and 2027.

Purdy, who is entering the last year of his four-year, $3.7 million deal, is set to earn only $5.2 million in 2025, so he could potentially settle for a deal closer to the 49ers' offer in order to get paid.

Graziano also points out that the 49ers have been willing to hand out big contracts to the likes of Nick Bosa and Brandon Aiyuk, so he says "don't be shocked" if Purdy's extension does average more than Lawrence's $55 million.

After leading the Niners to back-to-back postseason appearances in his first two seasons, Brock Purdy had his worst season as a starter in 2024 as the San Francisco 49ers missed the playoffs. However, he completed 300 of 455 (65.9%) passes for 3,864 yards with 20 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Deebo Samuel says 49ers should pay Brock Purdy

Deebo Samuel believes it's time to pay Brock Purdy. In an interview with SI's Claudette Montana, Samuel wholeheartedly agreed with teammate George Kittle, who said the Niners QB should get a big new contract.

"100% He's shown us week in week out, year in year out everything. I told him during the season, 'Bro, you're going to get everything you deserve.'"

Samuel joins a growing group of Niners past and present who thinks Purdy should get paid. Aside from Kittle, legendary quarterback Joe Montana also urged the team to lock up Purdy.

"You got to pay him," Montana said on The Rich Eisen Show. "I can show you 4-5 guys in the league making tons of money that haven't produced anywhere near what he's been able to do. And they just had one of those years where guys are getting hurt offensively, defensively."

Meanwhile, Samuel will also be hoping to get paid like Brock Purdy this offseason. The wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.

