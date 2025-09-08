49ers S Malik Mustapha mocks Seahawks with taunting dessert message after 17-13 victory

San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha has been on the sidelines for the start of the 2025 NFL season, but the 23-year-old didn't miss a chance to take a shot at Sunday's opponent, the Seattle Seahawks.The 49ers came from behind in the fourth quarter in Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks to win 17-13. Following his team's win, Malik Mustapha mocked the Seahawks in his Instagram story.The picture in the story featured a dessert with a written handwritten message, &quot;The Seahawks sucks.&quot;Malik Mustapha had a strong rookie season with San Francisco last year. However, he underwent surgery after the end of last season to repair and reaggravate his ACL injury, which he initially suffered in 2022 at Wake Forest.The 23-year-old safety was placed on the reserve/PUP list last month and is expected to miss the first four games of the season. He is likely to reclaim his starting role on his return.49ers GM reveals Marques Sigle reclaim Malik Mustapha's title in preseasonWith Malik Mustapha on the sidelines, the spotlight has been on Marques Sigle. The 49ers selected Sigle in the fifth round with the 160th pick in this year's NFL draft.The rookie has been impressive since joining the team and featured in the team's season opener on Sunday. 49ers general manager John Lynch hyped up the rookie, revealing he took a title from Mustapha in preseason.“He’s had a fantastic offseason,&quot; Lynch said on Thursday. &quot;We have a metric that we call SWARM, which is basically when the ball is thrown, how fast can you get to the ball carrier? Last year during the draft, our analytics department nicknamed Malik Mustapha, 'The Sultan of Swarm.' Nobody in college football got to the ball faster than Malik.&quot;Sigle had 99 snaps in three preseason games along with 14 tackles against the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.