"49ers season already over" - NFL fans react as Eli Apple signs with San Francisco ahead of 2025 season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 28, 2025 14:19 GMT
Cornerback Eli Apple has agreed to a one-year contract agreement with the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday. Following Renardo Green's recent hamstring injury, the 29-year-old CB will get another chance with a different NFL team in 2025.

Apple's signing with the 49ers has generated mixed reactions from fans, which is not a surprise given his turbulent nine-year NFL career to date.

Let's take a look at fan reactions to Apple's signing:

"They season already over," one fan said.
"Can’t wait to see him get cooked in the playoffs🙏🏻🙏🏻," another said.
"Why do teams keep giving him chances?" one fan asked.
"49ers looking to make a lot of opposing quarterbacks’ dreams of big yardage games come true this season," another fan said.
"Damn the @49ers are down bad," one fan said.
"Man, they must be desperate. His nickname is Toast," another fan added.

Even though Apple's NFL career has been a murky one thus far, he can still contribute depth and experience to the 49ers' secondary. San Francisco is among the most typically exceptional defensive sides in the league, so joining them might position Apple for possible success.

The 49ers are the seventh NFL team Eli Apple will play for

Eli Apple helped Ohio State win the 2015 CFP national title during his productive three years in college. Then, in the 2016 NFL draft, he was selected by the New York Giants with the 10th overall pick.

After struggling and only playing with the Giants for two and a half years, Apple was traded to the New Orleans Saints. He has moved about a few times since then.

Apple signed with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2020 season after leaving the Saints, but he struggled with injuries there until being cut in the middle of the season. After that, he signed a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent two years.

Eli Apple landed on the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season following the knee injury sustained by starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Los Angeles Chargers were his last team before joining the Niners. He played just four games for them in the 2024 season after joining in October.

In 102 regular-season appearances (82 starts) over his NFL career, Apple has recorded 383 total tackles, 61 passes defended and just six interceptions. He has only appeared in 14 games over the past two seasons, and only four of those games have been starts.

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

