"49ers season already over" - NFL fans react as Eli Apple signs with San Francisco ahead of 2025 season

Cornerback Eli Apple has agreed to a one-year contract agreement with the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday. Following Renardo Green's recent hamstring injury, the 29-year-old CB will get another chance with a different NFL team in 2025.Apple's signing with the 49ers has generated mixed reactions from fans, which is not a surprise given his turbulent nine-year NFL career to date.Let's take a look at fan reactions to Apple's signing:&quot;They season already over,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Can’t wait to see him get cooked in the playoffs🙏🏻🙏🏻,&quot; another said.&quot;Why do teams keep giving him chances?&quot; one fan asked.&quot;49ers looking to make a lot of opposing quarterbacks’ dreams of big yardage games come true this season,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Damn the @49ers are down bad,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Man, they must be desperate. His nickname is Toast,&quot; another fan added.Even though Apple's NFL career has been a murky one thus far, he can still contribute depth and experience to the 49ers' secondary. San Francisco is among the most typically exceptional defensive sides in the league, so joining them might position Apple for possible success.The 49ers are the seventh NFL team Eli Apple will play forEli Apple helped Ohio State win the 2015 CFP national title during his productive three years in college. Then, in the 2016 NFL draft, he was selected by the New York Giants with the 10th overall pick.After struggling and only playing with the Giants for two and a half years, Apple was traded to the New Orleans Saints. He has moved about a few times since then.Apple signed with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2020 season after leaving the Saints, but he struggled with injuries there until being cut in the middle of the season. After that, he signed a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent two years.Eli Apple landed on the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season following the knee injury sustained by starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Los Angeles Chargers were his last team before joining the Niners. He played just four games for them in the 2024 season after joining in October.In 102 regular-season appearances (82 starts) over his NFL career, Apple has recorded 383 total tackles, 61 passes defended and just six interceptions. He has only appeared in 14 games over the past two seasons, and only four of those games have been starts.