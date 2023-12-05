Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers made a statement to the rest of the NFL after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19. Despite boasting one of the strongest rosters in football when fully healthy, the 49ers aren't done adding more firepower.

Despite their 9-3 record and having superstars on either side of the ball, the 49ers have done it again, and per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they have signed defensive back Logan Ryan.

The veteran comes into Steve Wilks' already stellar defense and will add some experience and depth in the secondary as the 49ers look to make it to the Super Bowl.

However, not everyone is happy with Ryan coming to the 49ers.

Fans aren't happy with Logan Ryan joining Brock Purdy's 49ers

One of the best things about having a quarterback on a rookie contract is that there is a salary to spend on other positions, which is exactly what the 49ers have done with Brock Purdy's contract.

But one fan isn't happy with Logan Ryan coming to the 49ers.

"How much help does Brock Purdy need!?"

Most fans are in agreement that it is a smart pick-up by the 49ers, while others aren't sure why Purdy needs so much help.

Brock Purdy and 49ers positioning themselves for Super Bowl run

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sitting at 9-3 and having laid waste to their only NFC challengers, the Dallas Cowboys and the Eagles, San Francisco is rightly now thought of as one of, if not the best, teams in football.

Ranking in the top three both offensively and defensively, Shanahan's juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down, nor does the play of Brock Purdy.

While completing 70.2 percent of his passes, the second-year quarterback has passed for 3,185 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Purdy has been in such good form that many people believe he is not just in the MVP conversation but is leading it.

With a schedule that sees the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens on it as well as a tricky assignment with the Arizona Cardinals in the desert, the 49ers still have a couple of tough games to navigate.

But if they do, and Purdy continues to play at the level he has, the Super Bowl will feature San Francisco.