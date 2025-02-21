49ers star Christian McCaffrey comes up with alternative solution after USA’s 3-2 loss to Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey wants the teams to run it back after Thursday’s 4 Nations Face-off final. The running back took to social media platform X to suggest remaking the final as a best-of-three series.

In the 4 Nations Face-off final between the USA and Canada, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid scored 8:18 into overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory and become the first 4 Nations Face-Off champions.

American fans pointed to the USA’s 3-1 win over Canada in the round-robin stage as the reason why this series should go to a best of 3.

One fan commented

“Need that rubber match ASAP”

Unsurprisingly, Canadian fans were not into that idea.

One Canadian replied:

“Not how it works. Sorry bud. Gold medal games and round robin are not the same “

Another Canadian fan commented:

“No Need”, along with a photo comparing Canada’s 37 international competition championships to USA’s 4.

NHL’s 4-Nations Face-off reimagines the All-Star break

The NHL has reimagined the All-Star break with the 4 Nations Face-Off. Instead of the usual week-long All-Star activities, the NHL has players from leading nations in the USA, Canada, Sweden and Finland represent their countries.

The competition brought back a level of intensity that was lost during All-Star breaks. The round-robin game between USA and Canada saw three fights in the first nine seconds.

Naturally, it led to comparisons to the NBA All-Star game and the NFL Pro Bowl, where ratings have been declining.

The NFL transformed Pro Bowl weekend into a skills competition. Players selected for the Pro Bowl competed in several competitions, with points awarded to the AFC and NFC divisions.

The final event was a flag football competition. This year, the NFC defeated the AFC, 76-63. However, viewership for the Pro Bowl fell for the third straight year, with 4.7 million people coming in to witness the flag football conclusion.

While Christian McCaffrey may have asked for a three-game series but USA vs Canada game is not going to happen as the players returned to their respective teams to resume league play. If they want revenge, McCaffrey and the USA fans will have to wait for next year.

