49ers star Christian McCaffrey sends two-word message as ex-Panthers teammate hangs up cleats

Christian McCaffrey sent his best wishes to a former teammate on Wednesday. The running back learned that his former Carolina Panthers' teammate, David Mayo had announced his retirement from the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers running back reshared Mayo's Instagram announcement on his own Instagram story. He congratulated Mayo after his nine years in the league.

"Congrats brother," McCaffrey wrote in his Instagram Story post

Christian McCaffrey's message to former teammate David Mayo. (Photos via McCaffrey's IG)

McCaffrey also added a fun jab at himself, as Mayo included a photo of himself tackling the running back. McCaffrey and Mayo played two seasons together as members of the Carolina Panthers.

"Glad I made an Appearance in your Retirement Post," the 49ers running back said.

David Mayo included a carousel of photos that documented his journey in the NFL. He also gave his thanks to everyone who helped him succeed throughout his football career.

David Mayo played linebacker in the NFL for nine seasons after being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2015. He last played for the Washington Commanders in 2023.

Christian McCaffrey is no longer the highest paid NFL RB

Christian McCaffrey has been dethroned as the highest-paid running back in the NFL. The running back was initially signed to a lucrative four-year deal worth $64 million with the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

The 49ers extended the running back's contract in 2024 with a two-year deal worth $38 million. McCaffrey was at the top of the highest-paid list at his position for over five years, until this week that is.

The Philadelphia Eagles extended running back Saquon Barkley to a two-year deal worth $42.1 million. Barkley is not only the highest-paid running back ever in the NFL, but also the first to break $20 million a season.

The 49ers running back is hoping to bounce back in 2025. He had a disappointing 2024 NFL season that saw him deal with Achilles and calf injuries and didn't start his season until Week 10. Just four weeks later, he suffered a PCL injury that officially ended his season.

