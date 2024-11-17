49ers star George Kittle's wife Claire celebrates with early Christmas decor

While there's still a month until Christmas, the celebrations have already begun at San Francisco tight end, George Kittle, and Claire Kittle's house. On Sunday, the influencer shared a sneak peek of her early Christmas decor on Instagram.

In various clips, Kittle showed off her beautifully decorated living room, with a huge Christmas tree glowing in the dimly lit space. Several hours later, she shared a clip featuring her dog, Deenie, in an adorable 49ers scarf, looking attentively at the camera. Another video showed socks hung above the fireplace, clearly awaiting Santa's gifts.

George Kittle's wife Claire celebrates with early Christmas decor (Image Source: Claire/Instagram)

George Kittle's wife Claire has no issues with the "WAG" label

The acronym "WAG" is quite controversial in the NFL world. Referred to the "wives and girlfriends" of NFL players, many individuals find it reductive or even sexist. While many partners find the term offensive, George Kittle's wife Claire has no issues with it, as per an interview by US Weekly last month:

"It’s a short and quick term, you know? What else would have the same effect? It kind of works!"

Moving forward in the interview, Claire talked about her tight-knit community of 49ers women, including Olivia Culpo, Kristin Juszczyk and more. Claire often attends games alongside Kristin and Olivia. Talking about their bond, she said:

"It’s unbelievable here. This is our eighth year, which is just rare in itself to have him play for one team for his entire career thus far. We’re just so blessed and grateful to be part of this organization. They really are top in the NFL and you’ll hear that across the board from other families, too.”

After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-23, the San Francisco 49ers are looking to grab another win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. George Kittle faced a hamstring aggravation in the game against the Buccaneers. Do you think Kittle would be playing against Seattle in Week 11?

