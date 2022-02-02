"Jimmy wanted a ring. He's not going to get it" - 49ers star gets trolled by McDonald's employee

San Francisco 49ers running back/fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, were getting McDonald's after the team lost in the NFC Championship game. Kristin walked up to the establishment and immediately began getting heckled by an employee.

She posted about the encounter on her Instagram story:

“First: McDonald's was closed and our bus wouldn’t fit through the drive thru… so we had to walk through the drive thru.”

“Then we’re just trying to get some comfort food and @mcdonalds is talking sh-t to us!!!!”

One of Kristin's friends, who was wearing a No. 44 Juszczyk jersey, said:

"We just want some nuggets, man.”

After that, the McDonald's employee said San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wanted a ring, too, but isn’t getting one:

"It's OK," the worker said through the intercom. "Jimmy just wanted a ring. He's not going to get it."

"Yeah. He wanted a ring, and he's just not going to get it."

As a follow up, they did get their nuggets.

Kristin is from Massapequa, New York. She majored in fashion and business at the University of Rhode Island prior to transferring to Towson University in Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore is where she later met the 49ers star. She owns an online fashion retail store called Origin.

She said it’s online-only because she wanted to grasp who her client was and acquire knowledge on how to run a business when she first started out.

Jimmy Garoppolo and his time with the 49ers

Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers

Garoppolo went 16 of 30 for 232 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception in the 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The interception came with almost under a minute left in the game as a pass intended for wide receiver Jamycal Hasty was picked off by linebacker Travian Howard.

In this postseason for San Francisco, the quarterback threw for 535 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. When the team last made the playoffs in the 2019 season, he had 427 yards passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

He won two rings as a backup to Tom Brady when the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl in the 2014 and 2016 seasons.

There’s a chance that Garoppolo played his final game in a San Francisco uniform, as rumors are swirling the team will trade him this offseason.

If traded, maybe the quarterback should avoid McDonald's altogether.

