It's fair to say that Travis Kelce has been in the Super Bowl for a while now. At this point, the Kansas City Chiefs already know they have to play 20-odd games every year.

That will likely continue to be the case for as long as the franchise has Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in the building. While Super Bowl 59 didn't go according to plan, the hope is that the Chiefs will learn from their mistakes and get back to being competitive on the biggest stage of them all.

Part of being competitive to lift the Lombardi is going at your rivals on the gridiron, which usually involves talking a lot of smack. Before this year's Super Bowl, San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner was asked for his thoughts on who he would call the biggest trash talker in the league.

Warner didn't hesitate to give Travis Kelce the honor.

“Probably Travis Kelce," Warner said. "Talking something crazy. Peep it in the Super Bowl, you’ll probably see him say something to somebody.”

It turns out Warner was right. Kelce did have a pop at a few Eagles players from time to time, but we don't have footage or an inkling of what was said in the heat of the moment.

Speculation rises around Travis Kelce's retirement

On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights show, Kelce made some telling comments on if he's considering riding off into the sunset after a thoroughly crushing Super Bowl loss.

“I know everybody wants to know whether I’m playing next year and right now. I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m kicking every can I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions,” Kelce said on his podcast.

The 35-year-old TE added that playing three extra games a year in the postseason has been taking a toll on his body, and the wear and tear due to that will play a part in his decision but he won't take one in the heat of the moment after the loss at Super Bowl 59.

Kelce is in the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. However, it's unlikely that he will suit up for another franchise after spending all 12 of his NFL years in Kansas City.

