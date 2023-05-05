The Golden State Warriors have tied their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Los Angeles Lakers after a 127-100 blowout win in Game 2, following a disappointing Game 1 loss where they squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback. Notably, several San Francisco 49ers players were in attendance at the game.

Throughout the broadcast, cameras showed several current and former 49ers players watching the action from the stands. The legendary Joe Montana was seen sitting beside his wife and waving to the camera, while new quarterback Sam Darnold chatted with running back Christian McCaffrey, who was seated next to him.

Star tight end George Kittle also had some time on the camera:

The three even congratulated star guard Klay Thompson after the game:

McCaffrey and Kittle had also been at Game 1 of the series, with the latter even wearing a Kevon Looney jersey:

However, the player who received the most attention from fans wasn't even at the game - 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance. Lance, who started just four games for the team before suffering an ankle injury in his debut season, has sparked speculation on social media that his presence at the Warriors game foreshadows his departure from the 49ers.

What happened in Game 2 of the Lakers-Warriors semifinals?

the Warriors dominated the Lakers, making 21 three-pointers at 50% shooting en route to a 27-point victory. Thompson, who hit eight three-pointers, led all scorers with 30 points and set a new record with his sixth game of hitting at least eight threes.

Stephen Curry had a double-double of 20 points and 12 assists, while JaMychal Green contributed 15 points. Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green both scored 11 points, with the latter also recording 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Rookie Moses Moody also had a solid performance off the bench with 10 points. Defensively, the Warriors were able to contain Anthony Davis, who was held to just 11 points and seven rebounds after his 30-point, 23-rebound Game 1 performance.

LeBron James had 23 points, but only one field goal in the second half, while D'Angelo Russell was limited to 10 points and failed to connect from beyond the arc in his three attempts.

Can the San Francisco 49ers return to the Super Bowl in 2023?

2023 marks a new era for the 49ers, as it will mark their first season without long-time quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has left for the Las Vegas Raiders. In his place, Lance, Darnold, and sensational Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy are expected to compete for the QB1 job, though Purdy appears to be the frontrunner.

Garoppolo is not the only major departure from the 49ers. They have also lost right tackle Mike McGlinchey and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. However, they did gain veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and cornerback Isaiah Oliver, among others. It will be interesting to see whether these new additions will return the team to the Super Bowl this season.

