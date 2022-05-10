NFL Rumors: 49ers surrounded by 'some drama' amid Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks 

Both Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel have been right in the middle of trade rumors all offseason. Though talk of the quarterback moving out of town has been relatively quiet, Deebo has been a huge focus of NFL analysts and media speculation.

Nick Wagoner is a staff writer for ESPN and in a new article, he had this to say about the San Francisco 49ners and their trade possibilities.

"The Garoppolo situation has paled in comparison to the unexpected issues with Samuel, who requested a trade in mid-April. That came after nothing but positive reports from Lynch and Shanahan on the direction of a lucrative contract extension."

He went on to say:

"Only the team, Samuel and his representatives know exactly what his grievances are, but the Niners remain cautiously optimistic they can mend that relationship and keep Samuel around for the long haul. A contract extension for end Nick Bosa could also be in the offing, though it's not as pressing with Bosa under contract for two more seasons."

While it has been reported the 49ers entertained offers for Samuel, nothing came close to the value the Niners placed on him. Early reports suggested Samuel didn’t like the way he was being used in the offense, and money wasn’t an issue. Whether or not Deebo can be reasoned with in an effort to keep him with the team remains to be seen.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

Jimmy Garoppolo could be the ace up the sleeve of the San Fransisco 49ers

Garoppolo, on the other hand, is working his way back from shoulder surgery that could see him miss part of the 2022 season. The 49ers seem to be in a prime spot with the veteran quarterback and could keep him around for the next year.

If second-year quarterback Trey Lance proves to need more work before becoming a permanent starter, it would be beneficial to have the 30 year-old down the stretch.

Former NFL center and analyst Jeff Saturday discussed the quarterback's possible future on ESPN’s Get Up.

“Jimmy G, when he starts, won seventy percent of their games and scored over twenty-eight points a game. That’s pretty good numbers, right? I’m not saying the quarterback deserves all the credit for the wins, this is a good football team. But you know you can consistently win with Jimmy G as your quarterback. There is no reason to move on from him.”

The 49ers may be a long way off with a Deebo deal, but with Garoppolo, they hold all the cards. The team seems content with holding on to the quarterback until they're sure Lance is NFL ready.

