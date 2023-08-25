The San Francisco 49ers have traded Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round pick. This news comes as rather surprising for everyone as the Cowboys had a sorted quarterbacks situation with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

Nevertheless, this provides Lance with an opportunity for a fresh start to his career as he can learn a lot under Prescott. This also gives an indication that the Cowboys might view him as their future quarterback and if things pan out, he might replace Prescott at the right possible time.

Dak Prescott will be a free agent in 2025, and if the Cowboys don't reach the Super Bowl by then, he might not get a new contract.

Trey Lance salary and trade details:

As per Field Yates, Lance will earn $940,000 in 2023, and $1.55 million salary, $4.255 million roster bonus in 2024.

This is a great move for the Dallas Cowboys who get a young quarterback, with great tools that can become a star in the league if he is given time and the right guidance.

It will be interesting to see what Prescott's reaction will be to this trade, as not many saw it coming. Jerry Jones made a smart decision here as he brought in a talented player who will push Prescott to his best, and if the current quarterback continues to play well, Lance can become their long-term backup or can get traded for valuable assets in return.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, they wasted three first-round picks to draft Lance, and now only got a fourth-round pick in return. They will enter the new season with Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold as their QB1 and QB2 respectively.

