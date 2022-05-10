NFL insider confident Deebo Samuel’s frustrations with 49ers have more to do than his salary

Deebo Samuel and his discontent with the San Francisco 49ers may be more about things besides his salary, according to one NFL insider. On the Rich Eisen Show, NFL insider Albert Breer said that Samuel’s role on the 49ers is another issue and that he has become secondary in the offense behind tight George Kittle and receiver Brandon Aiyuk:

“I think Deebo is forthright that this is not just about money. And I hesitate to say it's got nothing to do with money because I've learned over the years it always has something to do with the money."

He went on to say:

"But I mean Deebo has made it very clear to them. The role is an issue, how he sees himself as a player, how he sees himself as a receiver. He was second in the NFL at receiving halfway through last year. By the end of the year. He was the third wheel in the passing game behind Kittle and Aiyuk. And the longevity issue of playing the way that they played him last year, those are real things for him.”

Breer concluded his point by saying that San Francisco would ideally love to re-sign the wideout, but right now, the situation is unpredictable and cannot throw money at the problem to fix the situation:

“They would like to resign him and keep him there, and have them as part of an offense with Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, presumably, this year. I just think for right now, it's an unpredictable situation because it's one of these where you can't just throw money at the problem and think that it's going to be fixed.”

The receiver is in the final year of his contract and will get a base salary of $3,986,000, while having a cap hit of $4,890,519 and a dead cap value of $904,519 in 2022.

Samuel and the 2021 Season

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

The second-round pick of the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft had 77 receptions on 121 targets, 1,405 yards receiving, and six touchdowns last season. Samuel led the league with 18.2 receiving yards per reception and was fifth with 1,405 yards receiving.

Samuel is the third player in San Francisco history to have over 1,400 yards receiving in a single season. Hall of Famers receivers Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens are the other two receivers.

The question mark surrounding the 49ers this offseason is whether the 26-year-old will get a new deal before the start of the 2022 season as trading him looks to be off the table.

