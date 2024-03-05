Deebo Samuel is still coming to terms with their Super Bowl 58 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The outcome is tougher to swallow because they lost to the same team four years ago. Adding insult to injury, the San Francisco 49ers had an early lead before the Chiefs mounted comebacks.

But close to a month after that game, the 2021 First Team All-Pro member is channeling his energy and focus on what lies ahead. Samuel shared during his March 5 appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams”:

“I’ve kinda put it behind me. I’m about to get back in the lab in a week. I’m about to take my son to Disneyworld, after that I’ll get back in the lab. I mean, two in 5 years is pretty rough. Being right there, the two that we’ve been in. It’s just so heartbreaking man. At the end of the day, you got to move on.”

It’s tough for a team with a stacked offense to deal with a loss against a foe with questions at wide receiver beyond Rashee Rice. But that happened during the second half and overtime in Super Bowl 58.

The Chiefs’ defense kept the game close by keeping San Francisco’s receivers in check. While Christian McCaffrey had 160 total yards and a touchdown, none of the 49ers wideouts reached 50 receiving yards.

Deebo Samuel finished Super Bowl 58 with three catches for 33 yards. This is a disappointing end to a campaign that saw him have 1,117 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns.

But with training camp roughly four months away, Samuel would like to prepare early for the 2024 NFL season. The 49ers will remain one of the top bets to win Super Bowl 59, given that their key players on both sides are still under contract.

Will the 49ers extend Deebo Samuel’s contract?

The 2024 season could be Samuel’s last hurrah with the 49ers. According to Spotrac, there’s a potential out after the second year of the three-year, $71.55 million contract extension he signed in July 2022.

But 49ers general manager John Lynch can prolong his stay in San Francisco with another extension. However, the team will likely exercise their 2025 option if Deebo Samuel has another solid season.

Therefore, there’s no rush in locking Samuel to a new deal. After all, the Niners have other pressing needs at cornerback, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, and edge rusher. They must have solved these roster loopholes before initiating contract talks with him.