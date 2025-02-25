4x Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski could eye sensational NFL return with AFC West team: Report

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski hung up his cleats with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2021-2022 season.

Given it has been three seasons since retirement, could Gronkowski consider returning to the NFL? Per Denver Broncos writer Cecil Lammey, the four-time Super Bowl champion is intrigued to make a return and is reportedly interested in joining an emerging Denver Broncos team.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Lammey noted that Rob Gronkowski worked with Broncos coach Sean Payton at Fox Sports and said he loves Bo Nix.

"League sources tell me 4X Super Bowl champion TE Rob Gronkowski is considering a return to the NFL. He worked with Sean Payton at Fox & I'm told he loves Denver & QB Bo Nix. (2 of his brothers, Dan and Chris, had short stints with the team)."

At 35, the "Gronk" would be among the few players to make a comeback after three seasons removed from the game. He showed that he still has some gas left in the tank with the Buccaneers, as he had 100 receptions for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns in his last two seasons combined.

What would Rob Gronkowski bring to the table for the Denver Broncos?

Rob Gronkowski during Super Bowl LV. (Credits: Getty)

Rob Gronkowski would be a valuable addition to any team, not just the Denver Broncos.

For the Broncos, he would provide leadership to a younger team led by a young, second-year quarterback in Bo Nix. Last season, Denver's first-string tight end, Adam Trautman led the team's tight end in receiving yards (188), while Lukas Krull led the tight ends in receptions (19) and Nate Adkins led the tight ends in touchdown receptions (3.)

The Broncos have a clear hole at the tight end position.

While Gronkowski might not give the team a 1,000-yard or 10+ touchdown season, he should be able to record at least 500 receiving yards and touchdowns. He would undoubtedly be an upgrade as a receiving tight end over the Broncos' current options.

The "Gronk" has consistently excelled as a run-blocking tight end. His size and physicality could enhance Denver's offensive line. Additionally, he offers valuable veteran leadership.

Do you think Rob Gronkowski will make a comeback in the NFL, and he could sign with the Denver Broncos?

