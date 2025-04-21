5'11", 205-pound Dillon Gabriel flaunts ripped body physique amid unsteady draft stock 

Dillon Gabriel is tipped as one of the best quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. With just a few days before the draft, Gabriel flaunted his ripped physique on his Instagram story on Sunday, presumably after a gym session.

Ad

Image via dillongabriel Instagram

In the picture, Gabriel posed with his younger brother Roman, who recently completed his senior year playing basketball at Mililani High School in Hawaii.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many believe that Gabriel, who is listed as 5-foot-11 and weighs 205 pounds, might not have the physicality to be successful in the NFL. However, during an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show" earlier this month, Gabriel had a message for those criticizing him for his height.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Yeah, I think you watch the tape," Gabriel said (4:54). "You know, I've done it, and it hasn't been a limiting factor for me. I think if you watch, and there are limitations because of the height, then I think there's a conversation, but it hasn't happened in my career. And although I'm walking into some unknown spot, where the best football players are gathering to compete, I know there's going to be a level of me having to improve, but that's for everyone walking into the NFL.

Ad

"So, I think what's helped me a bunch throughout my college journey has been just being eager to learn, and staying true to that. And that's not going to change but I've played a lot of ball and it's never limited me."

Ad

Gabriel began his college career at UCF and played three seasons with the Knights. He transferred to Oklahoma in 2022, where he played for two years.

In 2024, Gabriel transferred to Oregon for his final collegiate season.

Dillon Gabriel had a stellar final collegiate year at Oregon

Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel - Source: Getty

Dillon Gabriel finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting for the 2024 season. The QB threw for 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in his sole season at Oregon. He also rushed for 149 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries.

Now, it remains to be seen where Gabriel will land in the NFL. Many believe that he could be a Round 3 or Round 4 pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles