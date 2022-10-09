5 bold predictions for NFL trade deadline 2022

The 2022 NFL season is entering its second month, and with it, the trade deadline is also nearing. For this season, the deadline has been set for November 1, 2022. All trades should be completed by 4 PM EST on that day.

It will be the last chance for all the teams to change their roster as they enter the final stretch of the regular season. It is that time of the season when many trade rumors are doing the rounds.

So, here, we present five possible NFL trades that could happen before the trade deadline.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns NFL Trade

Kareem Hunt's contract with the Browns will end after this season and there has been no news of any contract extension by the team. The Browns already have five active running backs on the roster — Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Earnest Johnson, Demetric Felton Jr., and rookie Jerome Ford.

The Browns already have too many qualified running backs on their side and won't hesitate to give away Hunt if a needy team approaches them. Hunt also requested a trade earlier this season to look for new contracts but was denied by the Browns.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots NFL Trade

Jakobi Meyers is a Patriots WR who will hit free agency after the season ends. Despite having a cap hit of under $3.9 million, Meyers is also in the penultimate year of his contract. The Patriots will look to trade him for a WR who can stay with them for longer.

Patriots QB Mac Jones has a nice bond with Meyers, but so far, the Patriots haven't announced a contract extension. Also, if they are not extending his contract, then it is a better option to trade him and gain a WR that matches his skills.

Jordan Poyer, Safety, Buffalo Bills NFL Trade

Jordan Poyer entered his last season with the Buffalo Bills and there is no news of a new contract extension as of now. Poyer had demanded an extended agreement during the 2022 offseason. He is a first-team All-Pro who demands to be compensated as such.

In each contract discussion, organizations are paying for a player's potential rather than his past performance. Poyer might end the 2022 season without a new contract, thus the Bills will have to think about trading the adaptable defense.

Deion Jones, LB, Atlanta Falcons NFL Trade

Jones is an outstanding linebacker, and before the 2022 season, he was the subject of trade speculations. Though Atlanta will be happy with how things are going with Jones, they would also want to free up some cap space.

Jones is still a fantastic choice for a team that needs a linebacker and wants someone who can play all three downs.

Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears NFL Trade

After failing to find a new deal, Smith asked the Bears for a trade. He's one of the top linebackers in the NFL, and while the position isn't as valued as it once was, having a Pro Bowler on your defense is never a bad thing.

The fifth-year linebacker's $9.7 million salary is realistically affordable and there might be a few teams interested in grabbing him once the Bears offer him a trade option.

