“5 down, eternity to go!” - Jameis Winston celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with wife Breion

Jameis Winston and his wife Breion Allen celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary on Thursday. The high school sweethearts have been going strong with time, and 2025 marked five years of their marriage since tying the knot in 2020. They have been together since their school days.

On Friday, Winston shared a post on his Instagram handle celebrating his fifth anniversary. He posted several pictures of the couple from their vacation and even of them enjoying cooking.

The new New York Giants signee jotted an emotional message for his wife along with the post, thanking her for her unwavering support.

"5 down eternity to go! Without you ain’t no rhythm to my flow. Outstanding, magnificent, incredible are you. Wife, mother, best friend, love guru! Thank you for your respect, patience, and love plus more. I am grateful for you, I love you and you are all that I adore!😘😘😘Happy Anniversary Breezi Boo!"

His wife, Breion, reacted to the post by jumping into the comment section:

"I love youuuu 😘," Breion Allen wrote.

Jameis Winston's wife, Breion Allen, commented on the wedding anniversary post (Credits: IG/@jaboowins)

Breion and Jameis met during their teenage years sometime around 2011. In February 2021, Jameis celebrated their ten years together by sharing a post on his Instagram handle. That time also, he posted several of their pictures along with the caption that reads:

"The most unforgettable decade of my life so far! Growing, learning, and persevering with you for 10 years now @breionnicole_ ! We Can’t stop won’t stop my Queen Breezi Boo! To infinity and beyond my love! Thankful for you and I love you!"

Winston proposed to Breion - while she was pregnant with their first child - in 2018. They wed in 2020 during the pandemic.

The pair welcomed their firstborn, Antonor Malachi Winston, on June 29, 2018. In Dec. 2020, they were blessed with their second child, Taurus Allen Winston.

Jameis Winston’s wife celebrates her 31st birthday

On March 15, Breion Winston celebrated her 31st birthday. She posted adorable pictures of herself celebrating the big day and a sweet five-word caption recapping her journey. She wrote:

"31 Laps Around The Sun 🌴🥳"

Jameis Winston and Breion Allen are pretty active on social media and actively share pictures of their personal lives online.

