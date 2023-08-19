5 ex-Dallas Cowboys players that have been arrested ft. Robert Quinn

The police in Summerville, South Carolina, charged former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn with multiple infractions after hitting four cars and other properties. The three-time Pro Bowler allegedly hit one of his neighbors before speeding away.

Live5News reported that Quinn is facing battery and third-degree assault charges. The two-time All-Pro also faces four counts of leaving the scene where the collisions happened. The former University of North Carolina standout adds to the list of former Dallas Cowboys players that got arrested.

Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson

Thomas Henderson suited up for the Dallas Cowboys for five seasons. However, his usage of illegal drugs, especially crack cocaine, is well-documented. The one-time Pro Bowler was arrested in November of 1983 for swapping cocaine for sexual intercourse with two teenagers. He has been drug-free for over three decades.

Rafael Septien

Septien is the Dallas Cowboys placekicker from 1978 to 1986. He was arrested in 1987 for sexually molesting a minor. Initially, he got a plea deal that lessened his violation into indecency with a child.

However, he pleaded guilty to the accusations, giving him a ten-year deferred probation and a $2,000 fine. The Cowboys released him following his sentence. In 1989, he tried out for the Denver Broncos but did not make it to the active roster.

Nate Newton

Newton is a well-loved offensive guard who played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1986 to 1998. He won three Super Bowl titles and became a two-time All-Pro with the Cowboys. However, he was arrested in Louisiana after the police found 213 pounds of marijuana in his car after a routine stop.

He was found with 175 pounds of marijuana in Texas a week after the Louisiana arrest. He was sentenced to 30 months of prison in 2002. He was released two years later and has been clean since.

Greg Hardy

The Dallas Cowboys signed defensive end Greg Hardy after the Carolina Panthers released him due to domestic violence accusations. His signing was highly criticized, given the severity of his case. Aside from strangling his then-girlfriend, he also threatened to kill her.

Hardy was arrested on May 13, 2014, and was sentenced to an 18-month probation after being proven guilty. Following a two-month investigation, the NFL initially suspended him for ten games.

However, an arbitrator reduced the suspension to four games. In 2015, the one-time All-Pro played 12 games for the Cowboys in what turned out to be his final NFL season.

Michael Irvin

Irvin is the most popular Dallas Cowboys player on this infamous list because he is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. While he is also a three-time Super Bowl winner with Dallas, he allegedly sexually harassed a Cowboys cheerleader at gunpoint. However, the accuser eventually admitted that it was a false report.

Irvin was also arrested for cocaine possession and sexual assault accusations. The five-time Pro Bowler was embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations days before Super Bowl LVII.

