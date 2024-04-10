5 highest-paid defensive players in the NFL per year ft. Josh Allen's $150,000,000 contract extension

Josh Allen just got a massive $150 million extension from the NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fresh off a career-best season and a few records, the stud outside linebacker earned an incredible payday that makes him one of the league's highest-paid defensive players. Here are the rest of the most expensive defenders in the NFL.

Highest contracts for NFL defenders

5) TJ Watt

TJ Watt is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He routinely leads the league in sacks and gives the Pittsburgh Steelers one player the opposing offense has to gameplan for.

As a result, he's one of the league's most well-paid players. He produces more than a lot of the players on this list, making his $28 million price tag a bit of a bargain in comparison.

4) Brian Burns

The Carolina Panthers tagged and traded Brian Burns, allowing the New York Giants to make him one of the highest-paid defenders in NFL history.

The Panthers didn't believe Burns, who recorded double digit sacks just once in his career, was worth that. But he's a young edge rusher brimming with talent, and the Giants believe he can be the cornerstone to a strong defense. They've paid him ($28.2 million a year) as much anyway.

3) Josh Allen

Following his massive extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Josh Allen is one of the most expensive players in the league.

A $150 million extension that carries a $30 million AAV is expensive, but Allen set the franchise record in sacks last season with 17.5. He has 45 sacks in 74 games played, so he's one of the league's best and youngest edge rushers. Jacksonville made sure they kept him and paid him as such.

2) Chris Jones

Chris Jones is the anchor of the Kansas City Chiefs defense and is perhaps the biggest reason they won their second consecutive Super Bowl in 2024.

The team's offense took a step back, but their defense was supremely improved, which led them to the Super Bowl. Jones himself made huge, game-saving plays to prevent touchdowns late in the contest, and the Chiefs paid him $31.75 million per year as a result.

1) Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa is considered the best edge rusher in the NFL by a lot of analysts. That's the most important position on the defense, so being the best or even close to the best at it comes with a steep price tag, as evidenced by the amount of defensive ends and outside linebackers on this list.

Bosa got the San Francisco 49ers to pay him $34 million a season, and he's arguably worth every penny.