5 months after Michael Penix Jr. replaced Kirk Cousins, Falcons OC makes feelings known on exploring $22,800,000 QB's unutilized trait

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has identified a hidden weapon in Michael Penix Jr.'s arsenal that could transform the team's offense in 2025.

Robinson joined the Falcons coaching staff last year and witnessed Penix's impressive three-game stretch to close the 2024 season.

Robinson talked about Penix's athleticism on Monday's episode of "Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson" podcast. His comments shed light on the Falcons' offensive planning as they prepare for Penix's first full season as the starter.

"The athleticism part is something that he didn't use a ton in college, but it's in there," Robinson said. "I mean, obviously, he ran a 4.4 at the Washington Pro Day. His speed is on par with some of our top receivers. So that's definitely an element that we're looking to explore."

The comparison to Atlanta's top receivers suggests the coaching staff sees real potential for designed runs, scrambles and mobile pocket presence.

During his three-game stretch from Weeks 16-18, Penix accumulated 737 passing yards, ranking eighth among all quarterbacks. His explosive pass rate of 15.5% demonstrated his ability to generate big plays through the air, leading all qualified quarterbacks with 10.2 air yards per attempt.

Falcons quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates noted specific areas where Penix excelled beyond raw statistics, particularly his ability to manipulate defenders with his eyes and see the complete field picture.

Falcons embrace new chapter with Kirk Cousins supporting Michael Penix Jr.'s development

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-City Scenes - Source: Imagn

The transition from Kirk Cousins to Michael Penix Jr. happened in December when Cousins was benched. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has observed how the veteran quarterback has embraced his new role supporting the ascending starter.

"It's very similar to last year when Mike took the reins and Kirk did a great job supporting him," Robinson said, according to atlantafalcons.com. "Definitely feel the same thing with Kirk being around now. Shoot, he knows Mike is the guy. Kirk is here as the backup, and we expect him to support him just like he did last season and all throughout the offseason."

The coaching staff recognizes that Penix's development was limited by circumstance during his rookie season. Cousins worked exclusively with the starting unit to build chemistry. Penix's first week as a starter was also his first week throwing to his top weapons in meaningful practice situations.

The Falcons' approach reflects confidence in their long-term decision while maintaining stability through Cousins' veteran presence and additional mentorship resources.

