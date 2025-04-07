What position is more valuable in the NFL than the quarterback position? Probably none.

Seven of the last first overall picks in the NFL Draft have been quarterbacks. This year's draft isn't expected to be any different, with Miami's Cam Ward being a heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

There's no question that the quarterback is the most important position on a team. Just look at how they're paid.

As the 2025 NFL Draft is two weeks away, let's take a look at the five quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft who had the most passing yards in college football last season.

5 QBs with most passing yards in college football last season available in 2025 NFL Draft

Kyle McCord during Georgia Tech v Syracuse - Source: Getty

1) Kyle McCord, Syracuse - 4,779 yards

No quarterback threw for more yards last season than Syracuse's Kyle McCord.

McCord threw for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions this past season. He threw for under 300 yards in just one game this season and threw a season-high 453 yards with five touchdowns in his last game of his career against Washington State in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.

With this year's quarterback class being a weaker one, McCord could hear his name called as early as the first round, but is expected to go in the second or third round.

2) Cameron Ward, Miami - 4,313 yards

In his lone season at the University of Miami, Cam Ward made the most of it.

Ward came close to winning the Heisman after he threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions last season. He also rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns.

Ward is highly projected to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans and could very well be a Week 1 starter in 2025.

3) Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - 4,279 yards

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart could sneak his way into the first round of this month's draft. Again, due to the class being a weaker QB class, Dart could get selected by a team that is looking for a quarterback in the first round or could be an early get in the second round.

Dart completed over 69% of his passes this season as he threw for 29 touchdowns, five interceptions, and 4,279 yards,

4) Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - 4,134 yards

The son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders has had a standout college career at Jackson State and Colorado.

Sanders completed an impressive 74 percent of passes as he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this past season with Colorado. Viewed as one of the most accurate throwers with one of the strongest arms in the draft, Sanders is expected to be the second quarterback taken after Cam Ward.

5) Will Howard, Ohio State - 4,010 yards

Last but not least, Will Howard of Ohio State made the list, throwing for 4,010 yards this past season.

After spending four seasons at Kansas State, Will Howard spent his senior season and last season of college football at Ohio State. In 2024, he completed 73 percent of passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Like everyone else on this list, Howard is expected to be drafted this month in the NFL Draft and is projected as a mid-late round draft pick.

