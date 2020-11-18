The Green Bay Packers seem to have the NFC North in their control. They just need to keep playing good football. The Jacksonville Jaguars came into Green Bay and gave the Packers a fight on Sunday.

Green Bay was led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Rodgers has put together a great argument when it comes to the NFL MVP race this season.

The Green Bay Packers are going to be an interesting team to watch going forward. Both the Packers and Jaguars gave us 5 takeaways that we can sit on for the rest of the season.

5. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a career game

The Green Bay wide receiver had a career game on Sunday. Valdes-Scantling had 4 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. All the talk about the Green Bay Packers needing another wide receiver is slowly starting to drift away with the play from Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

4️⃣ catches.



1️⃣4️⃣9️⃣ yards.



1️⃣ TD.



Big plays lead to @MVS__11's career day. 📰 https://t.co/j6wtE2IGOy — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 16, 2020

The Green Bay Packers will need Valdes-Scantling to continue with the momentum from this game and carry it over for the rest of the season. Once the playoffs come, they will need him to have more games like this one. NFL teams will go into a playoff game focusing on Davante Adams and Rodgers will need Marquez to step up big.

4. James Robinson continues to impress for the Jaguars

Advertisement

Running back James Robinson has had three games in a row that resulted in success with running the football. The rookie rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries against the Green Bay Packers. Many thought when the Jaguars released Leonard Fournette that their run game would struggle. Robinson has shown that he can carry the load.

The James Robinson underdog story continues. Today he broke Phillip Lindsay's record ✊ pic.twitter.com/BvGC4pY3gG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 8, 2020

In the last three games, Robinson has carried the ball 70 times. On those 70 carries he would rack up 327 rushing yards and two touchdowns. If the rookie can keep up these numbers, he could be the future back for the Jaguars.

3. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams shows toughness

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams left the game against the Jaguars with an ankle injury. He would return shortly after being labeled as questionable to return to the game. Adams would leave the medical tent right as Aaron Rodgers threw an interception.

Advertisement

The Green Bay Packers would trail the Jacksonville Jaguars before Adams made his return. Rodgers would find his favorite target and score the go-ahead touchdown on Sunday. Adams would catch 8 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. Adams continues to show why he might be the best wide receiver in the NFL.

2. The Jaguars are entering a rebuild

Jacksonville currently sits at 1-8 and are in line to get the No. 2 pick in next year's NFL Draft. The rest of the season will be interesting for the Jaguars. The Jaguars will not give up, but we can most likely see them play very conservative with their key players.

When the season ends, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have an important question to answer. What do they do with their first draft pick? The two quarterbacks that will be available are no-brainer picks for any franchise. Are the Jaguars all-in on Gardner Minshew II? One thing that is for certain is that the Jacksonville Jaguars need a boost and need it quickly.

1. Aaron Rodgers should be the front-runner for MVP

Coming into this season, the Green Bay Packers drafted rookie quarterback Jordan Love. This made their veteran quarterback feel on edge entering the 2020 NFL season. Rodgers felt that the Packers were going to move on from him and that he may not end his career with Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers with the 78-yard DIME for the TD 😯



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/pEUGQb6X6u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2020

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers has proven that he is still the guy for the Green Bay Packers at the quarterback position. He has also proven that he should be at the top of the MVP race.

Rodgers has thrown for 2,578 yards, 26 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. Some can argue that Patrick Mahomes is having a better season, but Aaron Rodgers is doing all this work with less talent to throw the football to. Rodgers is having an amazing year and would love to have it end hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.