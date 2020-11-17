The New York Giants were sitting in last place of the NFC East just two weeks ago. They have since pulled off back-to-back wins against division rivals. The Giants are closer to the top after their victory over the Eagles on Sunday.

New York put together a great football game against Philadelphia. The Eagles are heading into a rough stretch in their season. This could come down to the end of the season to decide who takes the division. The Eagles and Giants both left us with 5 takeaways from their game on Sunday.

5. New York Giants had a big day running the football

Quarterback Daniel Jones broke a 34-yard touchdown run to put the New York Giants on the scoreboard. He would finish the football game leading the team in rushing yards. Jones picked the right times to keep the ball on read-options.

The Giants got a big boost from running backs Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris. Gallman would carry the football 18 times and rack up 53 yards. The big key to the game for Gallman was his two rushing touchdowns. Morris gave the Giants quality carries during the game as well. Morris would rush 8 times for 34 yards. New York ran their offense through their rushing attack.

4.Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from their tie

The Philadelphia Eagles moved to 3-5-1 after losing to the Giants on Sunday. The Eagles only having the five losses still keeps them ahead in the NFC East. If the division continues to go the route its going, the Eagles tie (against the Bengals in Week 3) could keep them ahead.

The Eagles just need to get through the storm that is approaching them. If the Philadelphia Eagles can split the next four games, they would still stand atop of the NFC East. The Eagles chances of finishing the season at the top of the NFC East is still in a good position.

3. Daniel Jones had a big game

The New York Giants quarterback had a big game against the Eagles. Jones would record his second straight game without throwing an interception. Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and rushed for one touchdown on Sunday.

All of us on this #VictoryMonday: pic.twitter.com/XzuJ2DNzu2 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 16, 2020

Jones had a passer rating of 100.9 and helped the Giants move closer to winning the division. The New York Giants quarterback has made a big improvement in the last two weeks. If Jones can continue to improve throughout this season he could lead the Giants to a remarkable comeback this season.

2. The Eagles should run their offense through Miles Sanders

Philadelphia has been running their offense through Carson Wentz and have been banking on him being successful on the football field. The Eagles should start to run their offense through running back Miles Sanders. Sanders would carry the football 15 times for 85 yards on Sunday against the New York Giants.

No one has more rushing yards per attempt this season* than Daniel Jones...



and it's not even close.



1. Daniel Jones: 8.0

2. Kyler Murray: 7.1

3. Miles Sanders: 6.1

4. Dalvin Cook: 6.0

5. Raheem Mostert: 6.0



*min. 40 rushes pic.twitter.com/v43bgM0gVM — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 9, 2020

Sanders is third in the NFL in average yards per carry. The only player that Miles Sanders trails is quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Kyler Murray. Sanders is averaging 6 yards per carry this season. The Eagles need to become a run first offense before looking to pass the football.

1. The Giants are looking like a different football team

The New York Giants have turned their season around with winning two straight division games. New York started to make a change in their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. The Giants showed the fight in them against the Buccaneers even in a losing effort.

Sometimes in football, a loss can also be a win. The Giants showed that against the Buccaneers. The New York Giants carried over the momentum from the Buccaneers game into Washington. The New York Giants would continue to ride the momentum into the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New York Giants are slowly starting to look like the favorites to pull out of the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles have a tough schedule coming up to end the season. The New York Giants have the more favorable schedule and are playing better football. The Giants have a good shot at taking home the NFC East division crown.