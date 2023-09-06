50 best Calvin Ridley-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Calvin Ridley has an opportunity to regain his former glory this season and show the NFL why he's among the finest receivers in the league.

We have gathered a few options for you if you're trying to come up with the ideal fantasy team name for your team that includes Ridley. In this article, we've come up with 50 fantasy team names so you can quickly find the right one. So without further ado, let's get you to the article's major draw.

A Rolling Stone Gathers No Ridds

Calvincible

Calvinism

Calvin and Quadrees

Calvin and Schaubs

Calvin and the Gridiron Gang

Calvin-Rastafarians

Calvin Mingle

Calvin Ridley Scott

Calvin Ridley’s Bookie

Calvin's All-Star Army

Calvin's Breaking Boundaries

Calvin's Field Flippers

Calvin's Yardage Empire

Calvin & Lobs

Calvin & the Chipmunks

CalvWIN Ridley

Can you Ridds It?

Don Ridley

Don’t Bet On It, Calvin

King Ridley

Officer Ridley

Riddslifting

Ridds Later

Ridds of Goods

Ridleygeier Air

Ridley Had a Little Lamb

Ridley Me This

Ridley or Not

Ridley Perfect

Ridley’s Believe it or Not

Ridley's Endzone Enthusiasts

Ridley's Gridiron Grind

Ridley's High-Flying Heroes

Ridley’s Museum

Ridley's Pigskin Party

Ridley's Red Zone Rebels

Ridley's Record Breakers

Ridley's Rocket Riders

Ridley's Scoring Society

Ridley's Winning Warriors

Sail The Open Riddss

Super Ridley

The Calvinism Conundrum

The Calvinism Experience

The Calvin and Hobbes Huddle

The Calvin Bunch

The Calvin Catch Crew

The Calvin Chronicles

The Riddler

The Six Points of Calvinism

The Talented Mr. Ridley

Is Calvin Ridley a reliable fantasy option in 2023?

Calvin Ridley, a wideout with the Atlanta Falcons at the time, left in the middle of a regular season in 2021 due to mental health difficulties.

After that season, it was discovered that Ridley was in fact betting while he wasn't participating in NFL activities. As a consequence, he was given a one-year suspension, missing all of last season.

Ridley, considered among the most exciting young offensive players in the NFL a few years ago, hasn't participated in a serious game in almost two years. He's now getting ready for the 2023 season with his new colleagues on the Jacksonville Jaguars after being formally reactivated by the league.

Ridley is a great NFL receiver with exceptional fantasy upsides when he's at his most productive. While still playing for the Falcons in 2020, Ridley had his best productive campaign. He finished in the top five that year, with a fantasy point average of 18.8 per game.

Ridley is, without doubt, positioned for success this season. He will play alongside Trevor Lawrence and the advancing Jaguars offensive line, which is expected to advance further and ought to give Ridley plenty of room to score.

