50 best Garrett Wilson-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 06, 2023 04:41 GMT
New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson is the reigning offensive rookie of the year. The Jets drafted the Ohio State Buckeyes alum with the 10th overall pick, and he has been immense for the franchise since then.

Wilson was one of the few positives in the New York Jets' offensive scheme last season. He ended his rookie season with 83 receptions for 1,103 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. The pacy wideout set franchise rookie records for receptions and receiving yards in 2023.

Garrett Wilson was close to guiding the Jets to the postseason for the first time in ages. However, a mixture of mediocre quarterback play and a losing record to close the year curbed his best efforts.

Well, at least he won the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award at the end of the season. Jets fans will hope that he avoids the dreaded sophomore slump in 2023.

Wilson averaged 12.7 PPR fantasy points per game as a rookie, finishing as the WR30. He should put up better numbers in 2023, as he has future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers tossing him the rock.

Wilson is 23 and nowhere near his peak form. Let's see how well the speedster performs in a more potent Jets lineup in 2023.

Best Garrett Wilson-inspired fantasy football names

When curating your fantasy football team, it's only fitting that you come up with a befitting name for the collective. Stellar players like Garrett Wilson typically have variations of their names used as fantasy name tags.

So that you know, you're in the right place if you're looking for the best Garrett Wilson-inspired fantasy football name.

Here's a list of 50 Garrett Wilson fantasy football names for 2023, artfully curated from "Ranker," "Flurry Sports" and yours truly.

  1. Breakaway Brigade of Garrett
  2. Catchin' with Garrett
  3. Dangle the Garrett
  4. Garrett Cake
  5. Garrett’s Falcons' Flight
  6. Garrett's End Zone Entourage
  7. Garrett's Game-Changers
  8. Garrett's Goal Line Gladiators
  9. Garrett's Green Machine
  10. Garrett's Gridiron Dream Team
  11. Garrett's Gridiron Gang
  12. Garrett's Gridiron Gladiators
  13. Garrett's Gridlock Breakers
  14. Garrett's Leap of Faith
  15. Garrett's Pigskin Pioneers
  16. Garrett's Touchdown Triumphs
  17. Garrett's Yard Gainers
  18. Good Wilson Hunting
  19. High Voltage Wilson
  20. Jet Set to the Endzone
  21. Jets’ Joltin’ Garrett
  22. Pigskin Party with Wilson
  23. Red Zone Rascals of Wilson
  24. Scoring Spectacles of Wilson
  25. Sky High with Garrett
  26. Speedy Wilson Spectacular
  27. The Fantastic Mr. Wilson
  28. The Garrett Express
  29. The Golden Wings of Garrett
  30. The G-Wilson Experience
  31. The Wilson Connection
  32. The Wilson Warp Speed
  33. The Wilson Whiz
  34. The Wilson Windstorm
  35. The Wilson Wonderbolts
  36. The Wilson Wonders
  37. The Wonderful Wilsons
  38. Touchdown Tango with Garrett
  39. Touchdown Titans of Garrett
  40. We’re the Wilsons
  41. Wielding Wilson's Might
  42. Wilson's Air Raiders
  43. Wilsons of Anarchy
  44. Wilson's Secret Weapon
  45. Wilson's Touchdown Titans
  46. Wilson's Touchdown Troupe
  47. Wilson's Whirlwind Warriors
  48. Wilson's Wildfire
  49. Wilson's Winning Warriors
  50. Wilson's World of Fantasy

