50 best Garrett Wilson-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson is the reigning offensive rookie of the year. The Jets drafted the Ohio State Buckeyes alum with the 10th overall pick, and he has been immense for the franchise since then.

Wilson was one of the few positives in the New York Jets' offensive scheme last season. He ended his rookie season with 83 receptions for 1,103 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. The pacy wideout set franchise rookie records for receptions and receiving yards in 2023.

Garrett Wilson was close to guiding the Jets to the postseason for the first time in ages. However, a mixture of mediocre quarterback play and a losing record to close the year curbed his best efforts.

Well, at least he won the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award at the end of the season. Jets fans will hope that he avoids the dreaded sophomore slump in 2023.

Wilson averaged 12.7 PPR fantasy points per game as a rookie, finishing as the WR30. He should put up better numbers in 2023, as he has future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers tossing him the rock.

Wilson is 23 and nowhere near his peak form. Let's see how well the speedster performs in a more potent Jets lineup in 2023.

Best Garrett Wilson-inspired fantasy football names

When curating your fantasy football team, it's only fitting that you come up with a befitting name for the collective. Stellar players like Garrett Wilson typically have variations of their names used as fantasy name tags.

So that you know, you're in the right place if you're looking for the best Garrett Wilson-inspired fantasy football name.

Here's a list of 50 Garrett Wilson fantasy football names for 2023, artfully curated from "Ranker," "Flurry Sports" and yours truly.

Breakaway Brigade of Garrett Catchin' with Garrett Dangle the Garrett Garrett Cake Garrett’s Falcons' Flight Garrett's End Zone Entourage Garrett's Game-Changers Garrett's Goal Line Gladiators Garrett's Green Machine Garrett's Gridiron Dream Team Garrett's Gridiron Gang Garrett's Gridiron Gladiators Garrett's Gridlock Breakers Garrett's Leap of Faith Garrett's Pigskin Pioneers Garrett's Touchdown Triumphs Garrett's Yard Gainers Good Wilson Hunting High Voltage Wilson Jet Set to the Endzone Jets’ Joltin’ Garrett Pigskin Party with Wilson Red Zone Rascals of Wilson Scoring Spectacles of Wilson Sky High with Garrett Speedy Wilson Spectacular The Fantastic Mr. Wilson The Garrett Express The Golden Wings of Garrett The G-Wilson Experience The Wilson Connection The Wilson Warp Speed The Wilson Whiz The Wilson Windstorm The Wilson Wonderbolts The Wilson Wonders The Wonderful Wilsons Touchdown Tango with Garrett Touchdown Titans of Garrett We’re the Wilsons Wielding Wilson's Might Wilson's Air Raiders Wilsons of Anarchy Wilson's Secret Weapon Wilson's Touchdown Titans Wilson's Touchdown Troupe Wilson's Whirlwind Warriors Wilson's Wildfire Wilson's Winning Warriors Wilson's World of Fantasy

