50 Cent's rep flatly denies rumors that Russell Wilson's wife Ciara featured on rapper's controversial album

There was a time when Russell Wilson's Grammy-winning wife, Ciara, dated hip-hop icon 50 Cent. Their relationship was off-and-on from 2007 to 2010 and resulted in many collaborations. But the most remarkable and supposedly memorable one came when the rapper dropped the album cover for "Curtis."

50 Cent recently celebrated and looked back on the launch of the album cover on Instagram. It featured numerous NSFW pictures of 50 Cent posing with a female model who resembled Ciara Wilson very closely.

Many fans were surprised and shocked that the rapper posted pictures of himself with someone who resembled Ciara. The pictures created enough buzz for the 48-year-old's rep to come forward and clear the air.

50 Cent’s longtime rep, Amanda Ruisi, told Page Six exclusively:

“Two different models are featured on the ‘Curtis’ album cover, neither of whom is Ciara.”

Thus, this ended the year's long speculation behind the album pictures.

Ciara wears Russell Wilson's jersey and wholeheartedly shows support for her husband

Ciara Wilson and her Super Bowl-winning husband are happily married and expecting their third child together. But that is not stopping her from donning stylish outfits. Recently, the pop star uploaded a video on her social media accounts where she showed her support for Russell Wilson.

In the video, fans could see the mother of three transition from normal clothes to a matching Denver Broncos jersey-inspired outfit. She wore her husband's jersey number, #3. Her hit song, "How We Roll," played in the background.

She captioned the post:

"When Team Bae is Life #3"

The star quarterback of the Broncos will play one of his most important seasons this year. It will be DangeRuss' aim to bring his A-game because fans do not want to witness the same downward trajectory the team was on when they only won 12 games out of 18.