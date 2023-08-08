WATCH: Russell Wilson, wife Ciara make stunning pregnancy announcement for baby no. 4

Renowned R&B vocalist Ciara made a heartfelt revelation, sharing with the world that she and her beloved spouse, Russell Wilson, are anticipating the arrival of their third child.

Evidently emotional, Ciara took to Instagram and Twitter to divulge her blossoming baby bump, offering effusive sentiments toward Russell. This forthcoming addition will mark Ciara's fourth child, given her prior parenthood with rapper Future.

The captions of the posts were:

"“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️"

United in matrimony since 2016, Ciara and Russell Wilson's enduring alliance has already bestowed them with the joy of a daughter and a son. The loving couple now anticipates welcoming their third cherubic blessing, an announcement resonating profoundly across social media platforms, sparking an outpouring of felicitations from their ardent admirers.

Russell Wilson and his wife posed for a stunning shoot for GAP

Ciara Wilson and her children have joined hands with GAP for a remarkable fashion collaboration. Ciara is also fronting the brand-new array from GAP X LoveShackFancy.

She said:

"What I love about it is that it intersects the culture of romanticism and merges Gap’s iconic styles with LoveShackFancy’s vintage-inspired florals and feminine silhouette."

Ciara Wilson harbors a profound sentiment that the amalgamation of her essence into the tapestry of their fabrications, in consort with esteemed emblems such as GAP and LoveShackFancy, has indeed manifested as a veritable reverie actualized.

This collaboration ingeniously blends GAP's iconic fashion with LoveShackFancy's vintage floral aesthetics. Fans were ready to explore diverse styles in this collection, from trench coats to hoodie dresses and jeans.

Furthermore, Ciara engaged in a creative alliance with Rice Krispies Treats, culminating in releasing a fresh single named "Treat." Ciara offered insights in an interview as the Wilson family relocated to Colorado, a transition linked with Russell Wilson's current role as quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

Within this discourse, she revealed her cherished propensity for spending quality moments with her offspring. Integral to this bond is their shared enjoyment of baking endeavors and musical pursuits, illustrating the deeply cherished familial connections that underscore Ciara's journey.