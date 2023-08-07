$56,000,000 Texans star Tytus Howard suffers major injury setback as Houston fans sweat over C.J. Stroud's protection

The Houston Texans have received some disappointing news regarding star offensive tackle, Tytus Howard.

According to multiple sources, Howard has suffered a broken hand and had surgery to repair it today. Howard agreed to a three-year, $56 million contract extension earlier this offseason.

Per head coach DeMeco Ryans, Howard will be out for "a while" with no set timetable.

"#Texans standout OT Tytus Howard suffered a broken hand and had surgery to repair it today, per me and @TomPelissero. He’s out “a while,” as coach DeMeco Ryan said."

This is a big blow for the Texans because Howard is one of their two star tackles, lining up the opposite side of Laremy Tunsil. Howard started all 17 games last season for Houston (15 at RT, two at LG) and gave up just three sacks last season.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Howard could be sent to the IR list for the Texans to activate another tackle.

George Fant is currently listed as the number two left tackle on the depth chart and should be filling in for Howard during his absence.

Texans invested in their offensive line to protect C.J. Stroud by extending Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil

CJ Stroud during Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp

The Houston Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud second overall in the 2023 NFL draft. They emphasized protecting their young franchise quarterback this off-season and spent over $130 million between their two star tackles in that endeavor.

On March 19, 2023, left tackle Laremy Tunsil inked a three-year, $75 million contract extension with the Texans. Like Howard, he played and started in all 17 games last season for Houston.

On July 26, 2023, Howard agreed to a three-year, $56 million contract extension with the Texans.

The injury is big because of the uncertainty of how long he will be out for, and because the Texans want to protect Stroud as he enters the season as their starting quarterback.

Tytus Howard was the Texans' first-round pick in 2019 and has started 54 games in his career.