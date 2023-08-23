$6,000,000,000 lawsuit gets filed against Google for boosting NFL Sunday Ticket’s price: Report

For years, NFL fans have watched their favorite teams via DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket. It gave fans the opportunity to watch their team despite where they lived. Last year, the National Football League announced that the partnership with DirecTV was over and that YouTube TV would now carry Sunday Ticket.

This week, a lawsuit was filed in federal court in California asking for $6 billion in damages. The plaintiffs are residential and business owners who subscribed to NFL Sunday Ticket with DirecTV.

They are accusing the NFL and DirecTV of reducing the availability of NFL games and increasing the price through the sale to YouTube, owned by Google.

Google isn't currently listed in the lawsuit against the NFL and DirectTV. However, the company is being asked for significant information that can be used in the lawsuit. Plaintiffs in the case have claimed that Google has agreed to hand over three separate documents from the sale of NFL Sunday Ticket.

According to court documents, lawyers for the plaintiffs have noted the documents aren't nearly enough. They are asking for the company to submit further information regarding their purchase of NFL Sunday Ticket.

How much did Google pay for the NFL Sunday Ticket?

In December 2022, Roger Goodell announced that the Sunday Ticket was being sold to YouTube TV, which is a Google company. Subscribers who have purchased the package through DirecTV would now need to do so through YouTube TV, which has caused some debate. DirecTV had the rights for the out-of-market games since 1994.

Google purchased the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket for a whopping $14 billion deal with the National Football League.

How much will the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube cost?

NFL fans who wish to purchase the out-of-market NFL package on YouTube TV should do so soon. Prices before the season are much cheaper now than they will be when the season kicks off.

For fans that already have a YouTube TV package, it will cost $249 to add the NFL package before the season. After the season starts, it will cost $349. For non-YouTube TV subscribers, they will also have to pay $72.99 per month for a basic plan on top of that.

For Sunday Ticket and NFL Red Zone as a combo, it will cost $289. If a fan purchases it after opening day, it will cost $389 for the combo.

For NFL fans who simply wish to watch their favorite teams and don't want to have a subscription to YouTube, it will cost $349 during the preseason for just the Sunday Ticket coverage and $449 once the season begins. Adding RedZone to that can cost up to $489.

These prices are the main reason behind the lawsuit from former DirecTV subscribers.

