$6,000,000 worth golfer endorses Michigan TE Colston Loveland for Broncos in 2025 NFL draft

The NFL draft is rapidly approaching, with just over a month until college football's best players make the jump to the biggest stage. The Denver Broncos, who surprised many with a playoff berth in 2024, are slated to pick 20th overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

Rookie phenom Bo Nix shined in his first NFL season, completing 66.3% of his passes for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. A late-season surge thrust the Broncos into playoff contention due in large part to the performance of their first-year quarterback.

The next step for Denver is building around Nix and bringing in additional weapons alongside Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton, who posted the second 1,000-yard campaign of his career in 2024. On Wednesday, PGA Tour golfer Wyndham Clark, a Denver superfan, discussed his hopes for the Broncos' future with Kay Adams.

"I want (Colston Loveland)," Wyndham Clark said on Up & Adams. "I want a tight end. I want a (game-breaking) tight end. I feel like tight ends are more valuable."

Loveland is one of the best tight ends in this year's rookie class, earning an All-Big Ten second-team nod behind Penn State star, Tyler Warren.

Clark is set to compete in The Players Championship this weekend, coming off a T-2 finish in last year's tournament. With three career wins on tour and over $27 million in earnings, Wyndham Clark's net worth is estimated at nearly $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Denver Broncos sign former Jaguars tight end

For someone who prioritizes tight end play as much as Wyndham Clark, Wednesday was a good day to be a Denver Broncos fan. To Clark's delight, Denver addressed its tight end needs by landing a marquee free agent on day three of free agency.

Denver landed two-time Pro-Bowler Evan Engram after three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a stint that saw a career resurgence from the former first-round pick. Engram battled through a torn labrum in the 2024 season, appearing in nine games for Jacksonville.

In those nine appearances, Evan Engram grabbed 47 passes for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Entering Denver's offense, Engram will provide a security blanket for Bo Nix in between the hashes, something head coach Sean Payton has valued immensely during his career.

