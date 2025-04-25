  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • $6,500,000,000 worth Mark Cuban makes feelings known about Shedeur Sanders' customized room for 2025 NFL draft

$6,500,000,000 worth Mark Cuban makes feelings known about Shedeur Sanders' customized room for 2025 NFL draft

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Apr 25, 2025 20:58 GMT
$6,500,000,000 worth Mark Cuban makes feelings known about Shedeur Sanders
$6,500,000,000 worth Mark Cuban makes feelings known about Shedeur Sanders' customized room for 2025 NFL draft

On Day 1, Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban shared his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' custom-designed draft room for the 2025 NFL draft. After quote-tweeting ML Football's coverage of Sanders, Cuban, who has a net worth of $6,500,000,000, tweeted:

Ad
"It’s actually smart. What ever he, or his partners spent to build it, they will get it back in earned media, easily, and most likely in margin dollars from product sales. Tonight."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As per the clip posted by ML Football, the draft room, located in Canton, Texas, featured Sanders' brand's "Legendary" branding.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It also featured NFL team hats. The draft room also had advanced tech for streaming his draft experience on Twitch, which was co-hosted by his brother, Shilo Sanders.

Sadly, Sheuder Sanders wasn't drafted in the first round. Nonetheless, he handled the situation confidently and called it "fuel to the fire" for his future in the NFL.

Ad
Ad

Why was Shedeur Sanders not picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft?

NFL teams like the Raiders, Saints, Jets and Giants chose other players instead of Shedeur Sanders. The Giants picked quarterback Jaxson Dart.

One reason for this decision could be concerns about Sanders’ arm strength. While he had an impressive college career, throwing for over 14,000 yards and 134 touchdowns, he sometimes held onto the ball too long, leading to sacks. He also skipped some key workouts, which made teams uncertain about his abilities.

Ad

Even though Sanders wasn’t drafted in the first round, he’s still a strong contender for the second round, where teams might take another look at him. Especially, those in need of a quarterback.

NFL expert Dane Brugler thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers could pick Shedeur Sanders in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. The Steelers, worth $5.3 billion, passed on Sanders when they drafted defensive tackle Derrick Harmon from Oregon with the 21st pick.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications