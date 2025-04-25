$6,500,000,000 worth Mark Cuban makes feelings known about Shedeur Sanders' customized room for 2025 NFL draft

On Day 1, Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban shared his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' custom-designed draft room for the 2025 NFL draft. After quote-tweeting ML Football's coverage of Sanders, Cuban, who has a net worth of $6,500,000,000, tweeted:
"It’s actually smart. What ever he, or his partners spent to build it, they will get it back in earned media, easily, and most likely in margin dollars from product sales. Tonight."
As per the clip posted by ML Football, the draft room, located in Canton, Texas, featured Sanders' brand's "Legendary" branding.
It also featured NFL team hats. The draft room also had advanced tech for streaming his draft experience on Twitch, which was co-hosted by his brother, Shilo Sanders.
Sadly, Sheuder Sanders wasn't drafted in the first round. Nonetheless, he handled the situation confidently and called it "fuel to the fire" for his future in the NFL.
Why was Shedeur Sanders not picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft?
NFL teams like the Raiders, Saints, Jets and Giants chose other players instead of Shedeur Sanders. The Giants picked quarterback Jaxson Dart.
One reason for this decision could be concerns about Sanders’ arm strength. While he had an impressive college career, throwing for over 14,000 yards and 134 touchdowns, he sometimes held onto the ball too long, leading to sacks. He also skipped some key workouts, which made teams uncertain about his abilities.
Even though Sanders wasn’t drafted in the first round, he’s still a strong contender for the second round, where teams might take another look at him. Especially, those in need of a quarterback.
NFL expert Dane Brugler thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers could pick Shedeur Sanders in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. The Steelers, worth $5.3 billion, passed on Sanders when they drafted defensive tackle Derrick Harmon from Oregon with the 21st pick.
