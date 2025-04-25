Insider’s "best guess" sees Shedeur Sanders landing at $5,300,000,000 AFC team in 3rd round of 2025 NFL draft

One of the hot topics at the 2025 NFL draft is the quarterback chaos with Shedeur Sanders at the heart of it. After a shocking slide out of the first round, the Colorado QB and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders is in the spotlight before Day 2 of the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Speculation is off the charts regarding Shedeur Sanders's landing spot. Amidst this, NFL insider Dane Brugler dropped his opinion on the matter, tweeting that the Pittsburgh Steelers - valued at $5.3 billion (as per Forbes) - could snag Sanders in the third round after they skipped him at pick 21 and opted for Oregon Ducks’s DT Derrick Harmon.

There seems to be more to the Shedeur Sanders NFL draft saga as anonymous scouts previously built up a negative narrative, calling the 23-year-old “arrogant” and “entitled.” The criticism is a setback for a talent who registered 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in the 2024 college football season.

Brugler’s take has Pittsburgh as the “best guess” for Sanders, despite their crowded quarterback room. Other teams - like the Raiders and Saints - are in the quarterback hunt, but the NFL analyst's gut says the Steelers. If Pittsburgh pulls the trigger, they’re betting on a superstar in the making. The draft’s second day is heating up, and Shedeur Sanders’s landing spot is the talk of the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders' slide shows how unpredictable is NFL draft

The 2025 NFL draft dealt a gut punch to Shedeur Sanders. The Buffs QB was seemingly shocked as Thursday’s first round ended without his name being called. Only two quarterbacks heard their names on night one. Miami’s Cam Ward went No. 1 overall.

QB-needy teams like the Browns, Giants and Steelers leaned toward defensive beasts and linemen. ESPN’s draft expert - Mel Kiper Jr. - was left astonished by the development and urged teams to take a leap of faith in Deion Sanders's son.

The New York Giants offered a flicker of hope when they traded back to No. 25, but they picked Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart. The Browns and Raiders, potential Round 2 saviors, also passed on the Colorado QB. His fall proves the draft’s brutal unpredictability, where hype meets cold reality.

