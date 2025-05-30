6 months after Christian McCaffrey’s PCL injury, Kyle Shanahan breaks silence on 49ers RB's status ahead of 2025 season

Kyle Shanahan cannot wait for the 2025 season to commence. His San Francisco 49ers have undergone a monstrous roster overhaul, with multiple key figures in all areas departing as the franchise prepares to make one more title run with the recently-extended Brock Purdy under center.
But one of the figures expected to remain is star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is expected to return to action nearly six months after a PCL injury took him out of action in 2024. And the head coach has a very promising update on him.
Speaking to reporters during OTAs on Thursday, Shanahan called the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year "healthy as can be":
“Christian is as ready as any player I’ve ever been around... We’ve got to kind of protect him from himself, but Christian has a good idea of what he needs to do right now. He’s doing a lot less than he normally would do, but I know he is excited on how healthy he feels and the fact that he can get out there.”
Tight end George Kittle seconded him:
“He’s still really good at football, so that’s exciting. One year removed from being Offensive Player of the Year. Still very good at football, looks great. ... Having Christian out there is awesome.”
Kyle Shanahan speaks up on 49ers releasing punter Mitch Wishnowsky
One of the figures that did end up leaving the 49ers was six-year punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who was released on Wednesday in favor of former Super Bowl champion Thomas Morstead. In the same media availability, Kyle Shanahan was asked about the decision.
According to him, it was not easy to do given their relationship, which saw two Super Bowl appearances. But ultimately, circumstances forced the organization's hand:
"I love Mitch. He's one of my favorite guys I've been around... The guys love him. But when you just look into contract situations, how last year went, the fact that Morstead became available, [special teams coordinator] Brant [Boyer] being so familiar with him... it ended up making it a decision that wasn't easy but we felt all confident it was best for our team."
At the time of his release, Wishnowsky was set to begin the second half of a four-year, $13-million deal that he signed in 2022. He was coming off a league-worst 36.3 net punting average and had also been dealing with back and knee injuries.
