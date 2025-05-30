6 months after Christian McCaffrey’s PCL injury, Kyle Shanahan breaks silence on 49ers RB's status ahead of 2025 season

Kyle Shanahan cannot wait for the 2025 season to commence. His San Francisco 49ers have undergone a monstrous roster overhaul, with multiple key figures in all areas departing as the franchise prepares to make one more title run with the recently-extended Brock Purdy under center.

Ad

But one of the figures expected to remain is star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is expected to return to action nearly six months after a PCL injury took him out of action in 2024. And the head coach has a very promising update on him.

Speaking to reporters during OTAs on Thursday, Shanahan called the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year "healthy as can be":

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Christian is as ready as any player I’ve ever been around... We’ve got to kind of protect him from himself, but Christian has a good idea of what he needs to do right now. He’s doing a lot less than he normally would do, but I know he is excited on how healthy he feels and the fact that he can get out there.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tight end George Kittle seconded him:

“He’s still really good at football, so that’s exciting. One year removed from being Offensive Player of the Year. Still very good at football, looks great. ... Having Christian out there is awesome.”

Kyle Shanahan speaks up on 49ers releasing punter Mitch Wishnowsky

One of the figures that did end up leaving the 49ers was six-year punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who was released on Wednesday in favor of former Super Bowl champion Thomas Morstead. In the same media availability, Kyle Shanahan was asked about the decision.

Ad

According to him, it was not easy to do given their relationship, which saw two Super Bowl appearances. But ultimately, circumstances forced the organization's hand:

"I love Mitch. He's one of my favorite guys I've been around... The guys love him. But when you just look into contract situations, how last year went, the fact that Morstead became available, [special teams coordinator] Brant [Boyer] being so familiar with him... it ended up making it a decision that wasn't easy but we felt all confident it was best for our team."

At the time of his release, Wishnowsky was set to begin the second half of a four-year, $13-million deal that he signed in 2022. He was coming off a league-worst 36.3 net punting average and had also been dealing with back and knee injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.