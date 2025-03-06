Before losing 40-22 in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC championship game. It was the Bills' fourth loss against the Chiefs in the postseason, and they once again fell short in their quest to win the Super Bowl.

Bills' star left tackle Dion Dawkins has been part of all four of those losses. He signed a three-year, $60.6 million contract extension last year and is arguably the best player at his position in the NFL.

Dawkins recently appeared on "The Pivot" with Ryan Clark, and he talked about how his team would have played much better in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The immediate feeling was, it's over," Dawkins said. "What can we do? We lost time to go home, and now, with the time, it's like we woulda put on a better show in the Super Bowl."

"I am a part of my team, so I think my team is going to put on the best show regardless of anybody performing," Dawkins added. "We are the ones, we're raw, our quarterback is raw, our line is raw, D-line is raw... We put on the best show, and we perform at a high level."

The Chiefs were completely outplayed in the Super Bowl by the Eagles, who found themselves down 40-6 in the fourth quarter. It would be hard to imagine a scenario in which the Bills would have lost in this way. To be fair, if the game were played again, even the Chiefs wouldn't lose in such a manner as the outcome in the Super Bowl was truly an anomaly.

Dawkins' confidence in his team is well deserved, as the Bills played quite well throughout the season. He helped Josh Allen win the first MVP award of his career and will hope that Buffalo will finally overcome the hurdle next season and make the Super Bowl.

Dion Dawkins and the Bills will be much better next season

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

The Bills exceeded all expectations last season, reaching the AFC championship game after losing players like Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, and Gabe Davis in the offseason.

Allen led them from the front and deservedly won the MVP. He also helped his team get past Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round. The Bills will be a much better team next season, and their general manager, Brandon Beane, will make some moves to add more quality to the roster.

Buffalo could potentially position itself as a suitor for Myles Garrett, and adding the Cleveland Browns star could help them get over the hump. The Bills' defense has constantly struggled against the Chiefs in the postseason, and a player like Garrett could fix many of their issues.

Buffalo will also hope young players like Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid will be better next season, as they have the potential to become reliable weapons for Allen. With the way the Chiefs lost in the Super Bowl, the Bills should be confident about their chances of winning the AFC next season, and it will be intriguing to see how aggressive they will be in the offseason.

