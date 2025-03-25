$7,600,000,000 Bills owner’s wife Kim sends 1-word message as daughter Jessica storms into QF vs. Emma Raducanu

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula’s wife Kim Pegula didn’t need a long caption as one word said it all. Kim reshared a graphic on her Instagram story on Tuesday where her daughter, Jessica Pegula, punched her ticket to the Miami Open quarterfinals. Next up is a showdown with Emma Raducanu.

“Woohooo,” Kim wrote.

Terry Pegula’s wife Kim Pegula, Instagram (image credit: instagram/kimpegula)

Jessica, the No. 4-ranked female tennis player in the world, secured her spot in the quarterfinals for the third straight year after defeating Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk. Meanwhile, Raducanu made history as she took down three consecutive American opponents, including world No. 10 Emma Navarro, to reach the last eight in Florida and earned the third top 10 finish of her career.

Their last meeting was in Eastbourne 2023. Raducanu stunned Pegula in a thriller, saving a match point and coming from behind to claim her biggest career victory. Before that, Pegula handled business in their only hardcourt clash (Cincinnati 2022). They’re now set for round three.

Pegula hasn’t forgotten Eastbourne. She recalled that battle and gave props to Raducanu’s grit. The 2021 US Open champ may have taken a while to break through against top-ranked opponents, but she’s back in form.

With both players hungry to advance, the quarterfinal matchup is shaping up to be a must-watch. If Pegula wins, another one-word message from Kim can be expected.

Terry Pegula’s Bills go all-in: Is this the year they break through?

Six straight playoff exits, zero Super Bowl trips. Terry Pegula and the Buffalo Bills know the clock is ticking, but after a busy offseason, The Athletic reported that the team is officially in "Contention Mode."

The franchise wasted no time locking up its core. Josh Allen, Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard and Khalil Shakir all secured extensions before free agency started. Once that was settled, the front office shifted to reinforcements.

On defense, Buffalo loaded up the pass rush with Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi. On offense, Allen got much-needed weapons — Joshua Palmer and Laviska Shenault Jr. bring speed, while Ty Johnson’s return stabilizes the backfield.

Then came the blockbuster. Allen became one of the highest-paid QBs in league history, signing a six-year $330 million deal.

They’ve made the moves but the question remains: Will it be enough to finally break through? If the report comes to fruition, this could be the year Buffalo gets over the hump.

