$70,000,000 Clippers star sends 3-word message to Maxx Crosby after Raiders star’s $106,500,000 contract extension

James Harden had just three words for Maxx Crosby after the Las Vegas Raiders star locked in a historic payday: "Earned not given!"

The LA Clippers guard dropped a post on X, featuring a picture of himself and Crosby – both decked out in black outfits and dripping in chains.

Harden knows a thing or two about securing the bag. The 11-time NBA All-Star signed a two-year, $70 million deal with the Clippers, earning a $35 million average salary (according to Spotrac). But Crosby just took it to another level.

The Raiders rewarded their defensive leader with a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension, including a massive $91.5 million guaranteed. That deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Since being drafted in the fourth round in 2019, Crosby has become a nightmare for opposing QBs. He’s racked up at least 10 sacks in three of his six seasons, made four Pro Bowls, and never backed down, even through years of losing in Vegas.

Now, with a new regime in town – head coach Pete Carroll, GM John Spytek and part-owner Tom Brady pulling strings – Crosby is all in. While other stars might have forced a trade, "Mad Maxx" chose loyalty over escape routes.

James Harden’s message sums it up: Crosby earned every cent of that $106.5 million deal.

Tom Brady effect: Raiders eye Sam Darnold after locking in Maxx Crosby

Tom Brady is reshaping the Raiders. Since joining the ownership group, he’s pushed for bold moves, starting with locking down Maxx Crosby.

The 27-year-old pass rusher just secured a three-year, $106.5 million extension. It’s not just a payday; it’s a statement. Brady wants a dominant defense, and Crosby is the centerpiece.

But this is just phase one. Brady’s next move is fixing the QB room. The Raiders are eyeing Sam Darnold, a once-written-off QB who lit it up in Minnesota. In 2024, Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, proving he still has upside.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky fueled speculation, saying, "(Darnold) had a big 2024 season, and the Raiders desperately need a signal-caller."

Critics point to Darnold’s late-season collapse, but Brady sees resilience. Pairing him with Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek creates a bridge season while Las Vegas plans for the future.

Maxx Crosby’s commitment proves one thing: Brady’s vision is working. And with a QB gamble on the horizon, the Raiders’ rebuild is just getting started.

