$72,000,000 Bears LB gets 100% real on first impressions of new HC Ben Johnson

Since leaving the Buffalo Bills and joining the Chicago Bears on a four-year, $72 million deal in the 2023 offseason, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds hasn't tasted the success he envisioned he would. The team finished 7-10 in his debut season and regressed to 5-12 last year.
Their dismal 2024 campaign prompted the front office to make massive changes to the team's structure. They fired head coach Matt Eberflus after a 4-8 start to the season and named Thomas Brown as the interim head coach before hiring former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to lead the roster.
The offensive mastermind's arrival in Chicago has breathed new life into the franchise and Edmunds felt it firsthand when he met his new head coach. In a conversation with reporters at Halas Hall, the linebacker said:
“Okay, this guy (Ben Johnson) is the real deal. The confidence level, being a first-time head coach and being able to address the room—that’s important. You feel that as players, you feel that as everybody in the room. He stepped up there with confidence. Guys were all ears [and] gave him the utmost respect. That’s what it’s all about.”
The veteran added that he can finally see the Bears' vision for the future and believes Johnson is the perfect candidate to lead them to the promised land:
“We know where we’re trying to get to as a program, and I think we’re going in the right direction, bringing the right people in, and that starts up top with the coaching staff. From there, bringing in the right players and now that’s what this time is for. Building that identity, building that team chemistry to be able to work towards a goal, but we know that’s a long ways away, so we gotta start now.”
Ben Johnson is already testing Caleb Williams
While OTAs and training camp are still months away, Ben Johnson has wasted no time putting quarterback Caleb Williams through his paces. The sophomore star told reporters on Tuesday that the Bears' new head coach is already testing his skills as a signal-caller:
"Today we had our first quiz in the quarterback room. We went over a few things yesterday, talked about a few things and Ben walked in this morning, flung open the door, made a grand entrance and then we got to work, of him testing us about what we talked about yesterday. Already, first day in, and challenging us."
Williams revealed he's cherishing the challenge and is eager to learn from Johnson to fulfill his potential. The energy inside the Bears' facility has been overwhelmingly positive since the new head coach's arrival. The players, coaching staff, and front office will hope they build off it and enjoy a terrific campaign in 2025.
