$8,390,000 Giants star breaks silence on Saquon Barkley’s unsettled future with franchise

Saquon Barkley's contract saga reached a boiling point last week after the deadline for a long-term deal passed and there was nothing to change. Since the running back did not sign the franchise tag yet, he doesn't have to report to training camp since he can't be fined without a deal.

It's clear that Barkley will be a huge part of the Giants' plans in 2023. The team needs him to be on the field, as there aren't many better running backs in the league once they're fully healthy. During Brian Daboll's first season, he was a vital part of the offense, and with quarterback Daniel Jones signing a big contract extension, it's clear the offense needs Barkley as well.

One could think that, with training camp approaching and no resolution, other players would be mad at the running back. But Giants safety Xavier McKinney said in a recent interview that the players are supporting Barkley's holdout and there's no problem with him going for his money:

“For me, I’ve talked to him, and regardless of any decision that he makes, whether he’s there or whether he’s not here, I respect it 100 percent,” McKinney told the New York Post. “I’m behind him 100 percent. I wouldn’t have no hard feelings, no nothing towards him whatever decision that he decides. Obviously we want him to be there but if he can’t, we understand that as well. I think that’s not just for me but that goes for a lot of guys in our locker room. I just don’t want that to be the narrative — if he decides not to come, then nobody’s gonna be mad.”

Why is Saquon Barkley out of a contract?

Just like the Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, he has not reached a long-term deal with his team] after receiving the franchise tag in March and now is holding out from training camp.

Their situation is not easy. Think about their cases: if they get injured or don't play as well as they did in 2022, no one is going to risk a long-term contract in such an expendable position. If they play really well and have great numbers in 2023, nobody will spend a lot of money in a player with high mileage and little chance of long-term success.

