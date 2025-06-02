8 months after Isiah Pacheco's injury, Andy Reid gives crucial update on Chiefs RB's major recovery

Last season, Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco suffered from a fractured fibula. The injury restricted him to just seven games for the teams while recording 310 yards and one touchdown rushing.

Pacheco had a dream start to his NFL career. After being drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, he won two consecutive Super Bowl championships with the Chiefs.

After an underwhelming 2024 campaign, Isiah Pacheco is making a strong comeback this upcoming season. According to an article by Pro Football Talk, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has provided an update on the running back's rehabilitation eight months after the injury

Reid stated that Isiah Pacheco is making good progress in terms of recovery. He also stated that the running back is putting on some weight and is slowly gaining his strength back.

"He looks good," Reid said. "Physically, he looks real good. He's put on a couple of pounds of good weight. He'd gotten himself down there a little bit last year and leaned up, but man, I think he looks tremendous right now."

Last season, the Chiefs failed to three-peat the Lombardi trophy. Their 2024 campaign ended with a Super Bowl LIX loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Pacheco played in this showdown but could only muster seven rushing yards for three carries.

Despite the Super Bowl disappointment, the running back celebrated another personal milestone. Last month, he went back to Rutgers to complete his degree. Pacheco flaunted his two Super Bowl rings at the graduation ceremony

Isiah Pacheco looks back at his injury-plagued 2024 season

On May 29, the Chiefs running back appeared for an interview with the media. During this press conference, Pacheco reflected on his injury-ridden 2024 campaign.

The 2x Super Bowl champion also opened up about how he is working hard to recover from the slump. Isiah Pacheco also highlighted the toll the injury took on his weight and his struggles to remain healthy.

"Definitely always fighting to get back and working so hard. It starts with the weight. It always started with the weight. But coming off injuries, the season is as long as it gets. So you're fighting for positions," Pacheco said.

"You're out there working your tail off, and just sweating every day, and not eating enough to get the weight back is not going to be as much time to gain weight during the season rather than the offseason, and the whole program that they have here for us."

The Chiefs begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Chargers in September. It will be interesting to see if they can redeem themselves and go on to win another Super Bowl.

