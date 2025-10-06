8 months after Serena Williams defended Taylor Swift from Eagles fans' boos, Tennis legend gets special gift from Travis Kelce's fiancée (Watch)

  • home icon
By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 06, 2025 19:27 GMT
Serena Williams received a surprise on Monday when she got a special package from Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift. The pop star sent a “The Life of a Showgirl” box set to the tennis legend as part of her album rollout.

Williams could not hide her excitement.

“It is no secret that I am a Swiftie and it is no secret that I literally screamed when I walked into the house and saw this," Williams said. “Thank you, Taylor. And Olympia is literally gonna lose her mind. So excited. Obviously we love "CANCELLED!" so yay. I'm gonna have to record her reaction. She's gonna go crazy.”
Inside the box was a note from Swift.

“If you are reading this, someone who I love, someone I admire," Swift wrote. "Ultimately someone I would love to celebrate with and welcome "The Life of a Showgirl" into the world. Hope you like these & react! With Love, A Showgirl.”
This sweet moment came eight months after Williams stood up for Swift during a tough Super Bowl moment. At the game in New Orleans in February, the pop superstar was booed by Eagles fans when she was shown on the big screen.

Williams, fresh off her surprise appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, defended her on X.

“I love you Taylor Swift, don’t listen to those booo!!” Williams tweeted.
"The Life of a Showgirl" was released on Friday. It's Swift's 12th studio album and is already breaking records across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. It includes tracks like "The Fate of Ophelia," "Elizabeth Taylor," "CANCELLED!" "Father Figure" and "Eldest Daughter."

Serena Williams explained why she stayed away from Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift during Super Bowl weekend

Serena Williams revealed in April that she intentionally avoided Taylor Swift at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans despite wanting to meet her.

Williams planned to take her daughter, Olympia, to get an autograph from her but changed her mind after Swift was booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans.

“I’m such a mom. I was ready to go in here myself and be like, ‘Taylor, come get this girl,’” Williams said, via Time Magazine.

However, she chose to give Swift space with Travis Kelce’s team losing.

Williams said she understood how hard it can be when emotions run high during a game. The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Eagles 40-22 on Feb. 9.

This win gave Philadelphia its second Super Bowl title, and stopped the Chiefs from a potential three-peat.

